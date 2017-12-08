Rep. Black describes enduring sexual misconduct as lawmaker

VOL. 41 | NO. 49 | Friday, December 08, 2017

NASHVILLE (AP) — Rep. Diane Black says she knows from personal experience, having endured sexual misconduct as a state lawmaker, why Congress needs to expose federal lawmakers who settled cases, force them to repay any tax dollars involved and ban such taxpayer-funded settlements going forward.

The Republican from Tennessee wrote in an op-ed Wednesday that the statehouse had a "good ol' boy" culture. One lawmaker called her "Nurse Goodbody," she said, while another repeatedly pressed against her in the elevator, until she started sticking out her elbows to dig into his back.

Black, one of five leading Republican candidates for governor, didn't name these men.