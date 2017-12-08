Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 41 | NO. 49 | Friday, December 08, 2017

Rep. Black describes enduring sexual misconduct as lawmaker

Updated 3:54PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

NASHVILLE (AP) — Rep. Diane Black says she knows from personal experience, having endured sexual misconduct as a state lawmaker, why Congress needs to expose federal lawmakers who settled cases, force them to repay any tax dollars involved and ban such taxpayer-funded settlements going forward.

The Republican from Tennessee wrote in an op-ed Wednesday that the statehouse had a "good ol' boy" culture. One lawmaker called her "Nurse Goodbody," she said, while another repeatedly pressed against her in the elevator, until she started sticking out her elbows to dig into his back.

Black, one of five leading Republican candidates for governor, didn't name these men.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0