Lipman Group joins Re/Max Collection

VOL. 41 | NO. 50 | Friday, December 15, 2017

Lipman Group is partnering with The RE/MAX Collection Fine Homes & Luxury Properties, the luxury division of the RE/MAX pervasive brand. Effective immediately, Lipman Group will don the name RE/MAX Homes and Estates, Lipman Group.

“For close to 30 years, Lipman Group has experienced tremendous upward mobility, growth and change that has had an incredible impact on our team, clients and city,” says Lawrence Lipman, owner and president of RE/MAX Homes and Estates: Lipman Group.

“We are at a pivotal point in the market with the amount of growth we are experiencing on a daily basis, and we are excited to take advantage of The RE/MAX Collection’s larger referral system, universally appealing brand and unprecedented name recognition for expanded opportunities and continued success.”

The RE/MAX network has 111,915 agents in approximately 7,343 offices in more than 100 countries and territories worldwide.

RE/MAX Homes and Estates: Lipman Group’s office will remain at 2002 Richard Jones Road.

Waller Lansden ranked South’s top health firm

Waller Lansden Dortch and Davis, LLP has been recognized by The American Bar Association’s Health Law Section and Becker’s Hospital Review as the top law firm in the South in their annual Regional Law Firm Recognition List.

This is the fourth year Waller has been named No. 1 in the South. The firm has offices in Nashville, Memphis, Birmingham and Austin.

The Baker Ober Health Law Group of Baker Donelson also has been ranked: No. 2 in both the Southern Region and the Northeastern Region.

American Hometown Publishing grows

American Hometown Publishing, acquired by Nashville-based West End Holdings LLC in July, is expanding with the purchase of the Lake Norman Citizen newspaper.

Earlier, the media company bought Lake Norman Publications, setting the stage for a merger of the two local publications located just outside of Charlotte, North Carolina.

West End Holdings LLC is a special-situation private equity firm focused on acquiring non-strategic assets that are under-nourished from either a capital or leadership perspective.

After buying AHP, West End Holdings announced it would immediately begin seeking additional local media properties to add to its portfolio. American Hometown Publishing also owns and operates community newspapers, websites and magazines in Virginia, Tennessee, Florida and Oklahoma.

Tennessee Steel Haulers joins Daseka Inc.

Nashville-based Tennessee Steel Haulers Inc. has joined Daseke, Inc., a leading consolidator and largest flatbed and specialized transportation company in North America.

Daseke announced the addition of two other carriers, The Roadmaster Group and Moore Freight Service.

Founded in 1977 by Sid Stanley, TSH & Co., is now in its second generation of family leadership.

“Today is a significant milestone for Daseke, as our company’s total revenue, EBITDA and fleet size are all now approximately 40 percent larger,’’ says Don Daseke, president and CEO of Daseke.

“We’ve added three exceptional organizations to our family of operating companies focused on unique sectors with promising growth characteristics.

“We are very proud to be consistent in our flatbed and specialized focus, while adhering to our conservative risk management philosophy, to achieve the growth goals that we presented to the market when we became a public company this past February.”

TSH & Co., The Roadmaster Group and Moore Freight Service are highly strategic additions to the Daseke family of companies for multiple reasons.

“With the addition of TSH & Co., Daseke immediately becomes more asset-light in its fleet mix. TSH & Co. is a second-generation trucking company with a rare 1,100 flatbed-focused fleet with a 100 percent owner-operator model,” Daseke adds.

TSH is led by brothers and co-CEOs, Craig and Gregg Stanley and their brother-in-law, Michael Sheehan, chief business development officer, the company conducts business through a 100 percent asset-light operating model with operations throughout the East Coast, Southeast and Mexico.

Mars Petcare expanding Williamson headquarters

Mars Petcare is expanding its U.S. headquarters in Williamson County, adding 200 jobs over the next five years, company officials announced this week.

Mars Petcare, one of the Nashville-area’s largest employers, will occupy approximately 224,000 square feet of office space in Ovation, one of the largest planned mixed-use projects in Williamson County. Construction on the new headquarters is already underway and is targeted for completion in the second quarter of 2019.

Mars has a substantial footprint in the state with more than 2,600 associates, which includes Banfield and Blue Pearl, both part of the Mars Veterinary portfolio, an R&D facility in Thompson’s Station, a pet food factory in Lebanon and two Mars Wrigley Confectionary production facilities in Cleveland and Chattanooga.

Mars Petcare provides a wide range of products and services to meet the nutrition and health care needs of different pets, breeds, life stages and health conditions.

Community Health to sell Florida hospital

Franklin-based Community Health Systems, Inc. has announced that subsidiaries of the company have signed a definitive agreement to sell 120-bed Bayfront Health Dade City in Dade City, Florida, and its associated assets to subsidiaries of Adventist Health System.

The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2018, subject to customary regulatory approvals and closing conditions.

The hospital included in this transaction is one of the additional planned divestitures discussed previously.

Community Health Systems, through its subsidiaries, owns, leases or operates 127 affiliated hospitals in 20 states with an aggregate of approximately 21,000 licensed beds.

Provident scores 11 GRAMMY nods

Franklin-based Provident Music Group/Sony Music received 11 GRAMMY nominations, the most among all Christian-based record labels, for the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards.

Provident artists recognized in multiple categories are Le’Andria (Gospel Performance, Gospel Album) and Tauren Wells (Contemporary Christian Song, Contemporary Christian Album).

ther nominated artists are Casting Crowns, Marvin Sapp, Matt Maher, The Walls Group, Travis Greene and Zach Williams.

The GRAMMYs will be held on Sunday, January, 28.

Provident Label Group’s labels include Essential Records, Reunion Records, Essential Worship and Beach Street Records.

Baker Donelson’s Health Law Group honored

The Baker Ober Health Law Group has been ranked in the American Bar Association’s Health Law Section’s “Fifth Annual Regional Law Firm Recognition” list.

The ABA recognizes, by geographic region, the top 10 health law firms based on Health Law Section membership. Baker Donelson ranked second in both the Southern Region and the Northeastern Region.

Earlier this year, the Baker Ober Health Law Group was also recognized by Modern Healthcare as one of the “Largest Healthcare Law Firms” in 2017 and in the American Health Lawyers Association’s “AHLA 2017 Top Honors” rankings of health law firms in the United States.

With more than 200 attorneys in ten states and the District of Columbia serving the health care industry, the Baker Ober Health Law Group is widely recognized as a premier national practice. Dedicated client teams focus on hospitals and health systems, payors, long term care providers, ambulatory surgery centers, complex medical groups, end-stage renal disease, rehabilitation and the wide array of health enterprises that make up our health care ecosystem.

Adams Keegan expands into Nashville market

Adams Keegan, a national managed HR services company, today announced it has hired client service associate Kelsey Foster, and expanded its physical office space in Nashville.

The appointment comes after Adams Keegan’s announcement of officially operating in the area earlier in 2017, as well as the development of a performance management tool last month.

“Tennessee has always been known for its pro-business climate, and the Nashville market presents a tremendous opportunity for us,” said Jay Keegan, president and CEO at Adams Keegan. “While we’ve had Nashville-based clients for some time, our reputation for exceptional service aligns well with the large service sector there, particularly the hospitality and healthcare segments. We are excited to continue building our team to support our rapidly growing client base in the area, and look forward to what’s ahead in the new year.”

As client service associate, Foster’s primary responsibility will be onboarding new clients and providing ongoing client support in the growing marketplace that is Middle Tennessee. Prior to joining Adams Keegan, Foster worked as a payroll specialist at a leading health care provider, responsible for time keeping adjustments, voluntary and involuntary deductions, and working with clients to meet their payroll and benefit needs.

While continuing to develop its Tennessee- and Georgia-based offices, Adams Keegan is focused on exploring comparable markets for future office openings.

Adams Keegan is headquartered in Memphis.