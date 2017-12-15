VOL. 41 | NO. 50 | Friday, December 15, 2017

Shop Sip Give Night Market. Enjoy seasonal cocktails, wine, craft beer, local artisan booths, plenty of dinner options, activities for families, eclectic music and more at Nashville Farmers’ Market. 5-9 p.m., 900 Rosa L. Parks Blvd. Information: www.facebook.com/events/159626404788922

FRIDAY, DEC. 15

Flashback Friday with Metro Archives

Learn what surprises the Metro Archives have hiding in its stacks at Nashville Public Library. 615 Church Street. Event takes place in the Main Library Teen Department. Free. 3:30-5 p.m. Information: 862-5880.

Real Estate Investors Network

Deals, Deals, Deals Focus Group: Learn where investors find and sell deals, as well as the mechanics of various deals. 6:20 p.m., REIN Center, 4525 Harding Rd, Suite 200, Nashville. Fee: Members free. Nonmembers, $25. Prepay required. Information: reintn.org/calendar.

SATURDAY, DEC. 16

Breakfast with Santa

Story time, breakfast, hot cocoa, coffee, cocktails and holiday shopping. 9 a.m.-noon. Nashville Farmers Market, 900 Rosa Park Blvd. Free. Information: www.nashvillefarmersmarket.org

Wreaths Across America

Remembrance ceremony for veterans, Gallatin City Cemetery. A live wreath placed on the grave of every American veteran who died serving our country. 11 a.m.-noon. Information: 451-5961

Rock Castle Concert Series

Amanda June & Cole Vosbury perform. Light refreshments will be offered. Only 40 guests per event. Fee: $30 per concert or $100 series. Historic Rock Castle, 139 Rockcastle Lane, Hendersonville. 6 p.m. Information: historicrockcastle.ecwid.com. Additional dates:

-- Jan. 20 Jessie Clement

-- Feb. 17 Trevor & Sylvie

DEC. 16-17

Handel’s Messiah

Schermerhorn Symphony Center, 1 Symphony Place. Thursday, 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 8 p.m. Fee: $25-$89. Information: https://www.nashvillesymphony.org/tickets/concert/2017-handels-messiah

SUNDAY, DEC. 17

Annual Festival of Lessons and Carols

Join this traditional as Christ Church Cathedral traces the Christmas story in music and Scripture. This event will feature the Cathedral Choir and Senior Choristers under the direction of Dr. Michael Velting, canon for music, and Michael Gebhart, assistant organist and choirmaster. Free. 900 Broadway, Nashville. 4-5:30 p.m. www.christcathedral.org/event/annual-festival-of-lessons-and-carols

MONDAY, DEC. 18

Frist Center Supports Second Harvest

Frist Center gives free admission today if you bring non-perishable food items for Second Harvest food bank of Middle Tennessee. Suggested items, peanut butter, canned meats, vegetables and fruits, pasta, cereal. Information: http://fristcenter.org

TUESDAY, DEC. 19

Gallatin Chamber Gold Santa Party

Secret Santa and drawing for winner in the Pot of Gold. To participate in Secret Santa, take a gift valued at $10. Lunch provided by Buffalo Wild Wings. Derryberry’s Heating & Air, 212 North Water Avenue. 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. information: jazmin@gallatinchamber.org

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 20

Holiday Rawk

Event is a local creative explosion of film, fashion, music, art, performing art, hair styling, makeup artistry, photography, accessories and more. More than 60 artists in the form of fashion shows, pop-up art galleries, short film screenings, live music performances, installations and more. City Winery, 609 Lafayette Street. $22 in advance, $30 at the door. Information: https://www.rawartists.org/tickets/purchase/2162

THURSDAY, DEC. 21

Holiday Open House

Robertson Chamber of Commerce for current and prospective members. 503 West Court Square, Springfield. 9 a.m.-noon.

SATURDAY, DEC. 23

Family Holiday Spectacular & Sing-Along

Get in the holiday spirit with this very special family concert featuring all of your favorite holiday songs! Plus, enjoy a viewing of the Academy Award-nominated short film “The Snowman” based on the beloved children’s book by Raymond Briggs. See the film projected on a big screen while the orchestra performs the score live. Come early for fun, family-friendly pre-concert activities, including the Instrument Petting Zoo, crafts, a book nook and, of course, photos with Santa. Schermerhorn Symphony Center, 1 Symphony Place. Fee: $25-$35. 11 a.m. Information: https://www.nashvilledowntown.com/do/holiday-spectacular-and-sing-along1