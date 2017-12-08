Mississippi Toyota plant makes millionth Corolla sedan

VOL. 41 | NO. 49 | Friday, December 08, 2017

BLUE SPRINGS, Miss. (AP) — Toyota Motor Corp. says its Mississippi plant has assembled its millionth Corolla sedan.

The company made the announcement Tuesday, a little more than six years after it started assembling cars at the $800 million Blue Springs plant.

The Japanese company marked the 10th anniversary of its groundbreaking earlier this year with a series of celebrations.

Incoming plant president Sean Suggs saluted workers and supporters at a ceremony featuring the red sedan, which went through the plant with decals saluting its status.

About 2,000 people overall work at the Union County plant, including 1,550 who work directly for Toyota.

The plant has the capacity to assemble 191,000 cars a year.