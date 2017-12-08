Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
VOL. 41 | NO. 49 | Friday, December 08, 2017

Nashville, 3 other Tennessee cities have top 25 job growth

CHATTANOOGA (AP) — A new study says four Tennessee metro areas are among the top 10 metro areas for job growth in the southeast so far this year.

The Chattanooga Times Free Press reports that a study of employment trends by 24/7 Wall Street found Nashville, Morristown, Chattanooga and Johnson City ranked fifth, sixth, ninth and 10th among Southern cities for employment growth.

The study found Tennessee's jobless rate fell to 3 percent this fall, which is the lowest level on record.

From January to October, Nashville added 43,392 jobs, Morristown added 2,043 jobs, Chattanooga added 9,377 jobs and Johnson City added 3,147 jobs. The study ranked the cities based on rate of growth.

Nationally, Nashville, Morristown, Chattanooga and Johnson City ranked 11th, 14th, 21st and 22nd, respectively.

