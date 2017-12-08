Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
VOL. 41 | NO. 49 | Friday, December 08, 2017

Vice President Pence gives $4K to Black's gubernatorial bid

NASHVILLE (AP) — Republican gubernatorial candidate Diane Black can count Vice President Mike Pence among her supporters.

The Black campaign received a letter of praise from Pence — and a $4,000 check from his political action committee. The vice president in the letter cites the congresswoman from Gallatin for her "strong stand with our administration."

Black is the chair of the House Budget Committee and has played a leading role in the Republican tax legislation before Congress.

Pence writes that he and President Donald Trump "stand with those who stand with us."

Black is one of five major candidates seeking the Republican nomination to succeed term-limited Gov. Bill Haslam. The others are former state Sen. Mae Beavers, state House Speaker Beth Harwell and businessmen Randy Boyd and Bill Lee.

