VOL. 41 | NO. 49 | Friday, December 08, 2017

Comcast reportedly no longer in deal talks with Fox

NEW YORK (AP) — Citing a Comcast statement, the Wall Street Journal reported that the cable company is no longer in discussions to buy pieces of 21st Century Fox . That could open the door to a Disney bid.

Comcast declined to provide its statement to the Associated Press.

A person familiar with the situation, who was not permitted to discuss the matter publicly, confirmed the end of negotiations.

The Journal said Disney is currently talking with Fox and that a deal could be announced this week. Fox declined to comment.

Disney is planning to launch its own streaming services as a way of contending with changes in the entertainment industry and deep-pocketed tech companies that are building their own video divisions. Buying parts of Fox could give it more material to stream.

