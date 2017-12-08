US job openings slip in October, but hiring increased

VOL. 41 | NO. 49 | Friday, December 08, 2017

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. employers posted slightly fewer job openings in October than the previous month, but the number of people being hired improved.

The Labor Department says nearly 6 million jobs were available at the end of October, down from 6.18 million in September. Manufacturers, retailers, wholesalers and the information sector advertised fewer jobs.

But total hires rose 4.4 percent to 5.55 million.

The government said last week that employers added a net total of 244,000 jobs in October and 228,000 in November. That partly reflected a recovery in hiring after the hurricanes dragged down jobs gains in September.

Despite the healthy job market, many people are staying in their jobs rather than departing for new ones. The number of quits held steady for a second straight month at 3.18 million.