Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 41 | NO. 49 | Friday, December 08, 2017

Historical marker honors Tennessee LGBT activist

Updated 7:19AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

NASHVILLE (AP) — A historical marker has been unveiled honoring a pioneering activist for gay and lesbian rights in Tennessee.

Media outlets report the marker was unveiled Saturday during a ceremony outside the former home of Penny Campbell in Nashville.

Campbell was the lead plaintiff in a 1996 state Supreme Court case that decriminalized homosexual acts in Tennessee.

The marker was the first one approved by the Nashville Metro Historical Commission to recognize an LGBT rights activist in the city.

Campbell died in 2014 at age 61.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0