Where Americans found jobs: Manufacturing and health care

VOL. 41 | NO. 49 | Friday, December 08, 2017

WASHINGTON (AP) — Employers in business services, health care and manufacturing were in a hiring mood in November.

Professional and business services added 46,000 jobs, driven by temporary-help services and management consulting. The sector has been the strongest performer over the past 12 months, having added more than a half-million jobs.

Health care and manufacturing were also top hirers last month. Manufacturers appear to be benefiting from more resilient global growth, with all major economies across the world expanding in tandem for the first time in a decade.

On the losing end again was the information sector, which includes publishing, media and telecommunications. It has lost 65,000 jobs over the past year.

Overall, employers added a robust 228,000 jobs in November. The unemployment rate held steady at 4.1 percent.

Industry (change from previous month)November 2017October 2017Past 12 months

Construction24,00010,000184,000

Manufacturing31,00023,000189,000

Retail18,700-2,200-22,700

Transportation, warehousing10,5007,60089,200

Information (Telecom, publishing)-4,000-8,000-65,000

Financial services8,0007,000150,000

Professional services (Accounting, engineering, temp work)46,00054,000548,000

Education and health54,00024,000471,000

Hotels, restaurants, entertainment14,000104,000279,000

Government7,000-3,00047,000

Source: Labor Department