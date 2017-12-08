Home > Article
VOL. 41 | NO. 49 | Friday, December 08, 2017
Where Americans found jobs: Manufacturing and health care
Updated 12:55PM
WASHINGTON (AP) — Employers in business services, health care and manufacturing were in a hiring mood in November.
Professional and business services added 46,000 jobs, driven by temporary-help services and management consulting. The sector has been the strongest performer over the past 12 months, having added more than a half-million jobs.
Health care and manufacturing were also top hirers last month. Manufacturers appear to be benefiting from more resilient global growth, with all major economies across the world expanding in tandem for the first time in a decade.
On the losing end again was the information sector, which includes publishing, media and telecommunications. It has lost 65,000 jobs over the past year.
Overall, employers added a robust 228,000 jobs in November. The unemployment rate held steady at 4.1 percent.
Industry (change from previous month)November 2017October 2017Past 12 months
Construction24,00010,000184,000
Manufacturing31,00023,000189,000
Retail18,700-2,200-22,700
Transportation, warehousing10,5007,60089,200
Information (Telecom, publishing)-4,000-8,000-65,000
Financial services8,0007,000150,000
Professional services (Accounting, engineering, temp work)46,00054,000548,000
Education and health54,00024,000471,000
Hotels, restaurants, entertainment14,000104,000279,000
Government7,000-3,00047,000
Source: Labor Department