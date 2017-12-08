Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 41 | NO. 49 | Friday, December 08, 2017

Subaru, Hyundai top insurance industry's safety awards

Updated 6:58AM
DETROIT (AP) — Subaru and Hyundai have the most vehicles named top safety picks by the insurance industry.

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety says just 15 vehicles earned its "Top Safety Pick Plus" designation for 2018.

Winners must perform well on crash tests. They also must offer advanced frontal crash prevention technology and good headlights.

Subaru has four cars on the list: the Impreza, WRX, Legacy and Outback. Hyundai has two SUVs — the Santa Fe and Santa Fe Sport — and two luxury sedans, the Genesis G80 and G90.

Other top-performing cars are the Kia Forte, Kia Soul, Toyota Camry, BMW 5 Series, Lincoln Continental and Mercedes-Benz E-Class.

The Mercedes-Benz GLC is a top-performing SUV.

Forty-seven vehicles earned the next-best designation of "Top Safety Pick," including 10 from Toyota and its luxury Lexus brand.

