Haslam addresses group that opposed Medicaid expansion push

VOL. 41 | NO. 49 | Friday, December 08, 2017

NASHVILLE (AP) — Republican Gov. Bill Haslam says he agrees with most views espoused by a conservative group that had him speak at its convention, despite the organization's opposition to his past Medicaid expansion attempts.

Haslam addressed the American Legislative Exchange Council summit Thursday in Nashville. The model legislation-crafting group known as ALEC includes mostly Republican state lawmakers and big business groups.

Tennessee's Republican-led General Assembly put $100,000 toward the conference.

Haslam said his appearance was about exchanging ideas.

Haslam touted Tennessee's tax policy, said he supports the proposed elimination of state and local tax deduction from federal taxes, and discussed increased education funding and college scholarships.

Tennessee Democratic Party Chairwoman Mary Mancini called it "embarrassing" for Haslam to address the group that undermined Insure Tennessee, his failed Medicaid expansion proposal.