The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 41 | NO. 48 | Friday, December 01, 2017

Source: Former Tennessee Gov. Bredesen running for Senate

Updated 5:45PM
NASHVILLE (AP) — Former Tennessee Gov. Phil Bredesen has been calling potential donors to let them know he plans to join the race to succeed Republican Bob Corker in the U.S. Senate.

A prominent supporter confirmed he had spoken to Bredesen, the most recent Democrat to win a statewide race in Tennessee, about the decision Wednesday. He spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because an official announcement wasn't expected until Thursday.

A Bredesen spokesman did not return several messages seeking comment.

The Senate campaign of Republican Rep. Marsha Blackburn wasted little time in attacking Bredesen as "a 74-year-old Democrat politician" who is out of touch with Tennessee values.

Bredesen earned his fortune as a health care entrepreneur and served two terms each as Nashville mayor and governor.

