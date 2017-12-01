Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 41 | NO. 48 | Friday, December 01, 2017

VW senior manager faces prison for US emissions scandal

Updated 7:08AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

DETROIT (AP) — Lawyers for a Volkswagen senior manager say his U.S. prison sentence shouldn't exceed 40 months for his role in the automaker's diesel emissions scandal.

Oliver Schmidt will be sentenced Wednesday in Detroit federal court. The U.S. government is asking a judge to send him away for seven years.

VW used sophisticated software to cheat emissions rules on nearly 600,000 U.S. vehicles. Schmidt led VW's engineering and environmental office in Michigan from 2012 to early 2015.

Prosecutors say Schmidt concealed the software tricks to California regulators while offering "bogus" explanations of any differences in emissions. But his lawyers point out that he wasn't involved when the scheme was hatched years earlier by the company.

VW pleaded guilty as a corporation in March and agreed to pay billions of dollars in fines.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0