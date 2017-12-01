Black names leadership teams in all 95 Tennessee counties

VOL. 41 | NO. 48 | Friday, December 01, 2017

NASHVILLE (AP) — Republican gubernatorial candidate Diane Black has named leadership teams in all 95 Tennessee counties.

The congresswoman from Gallatin says the 363 leaders are drawn from the ranks of current and former elected officials, business and community leaders, pastor, farmers and conservative activists.

Supporters include state Reps. William Lamberth and Bill Dunn, state Sens. Ken Yager, Ferrell Haile and Dolores Gresham and former U.S. Attorney General Alberto Gonzales.

Black's GOP rivals hoping to succeed term-limited Gov. Bill Haslam include former state Sen. Mae Beavers, state House Speaker Beth Harwell and businessmen Randy Body and Bill Lee.

Former Nashville Mayor Karl Dean announced Tuesday that he has been endorsed by the Mid-South Carpenters Regional Council. Dean faces state House Minority Leader Craig Fitzhugh in the Democratic primary.