Bass, Berry & Sims welcomes 13 associates

VOL. 41 | NO. 49 | Friday, December 08, 2017

Bass, Berry & Sims PLC has added 13 new associates in Nashville, as well as two in Washington, D.C., and one in Memphis. Nashville additions and practice areas:

Stefanie R. Chamberlain, commercial real estate and debt financing transactions. Chamberlain earned a J.D. from Emory University School of Law (2017) and an M.A. (2014) and a B.A. (2012) from the University of South Carolina.

Nicholas A. Deuschle, business disputes and breach of contract disputes. Prior to joining Bass, Berry & Sims, Deuschle practiced in the Chicago office of Mayer Brown LLP. He served as a judicial law clerk to the Hon. D. Brooks Smith of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit and with the Hon. Thomas D. Schroeder of the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of North Carolina. He earned a J.D. from the University of Chicago Law School (2014) and a B.A. from Wake Forest University (2010).

Greg Everett, corporate and securities issues including mergers and acquisitions, capital markets transactions, and securities regulations matters and filings. Prior to joining Bass, Berry & Sims, Everett was an associate in the Houston office of Latham & Watkins LLP. Everett earned a J.D. from Louisiana State University Paul M. Herbert Law Center (2015) and a B.B.A. from Belmont University (2005).

Scott D. Gallisdorfer, complex business litigation and government investigations. Prior to joining Bass, Berry & Sims, Gallisdorfer was an associate at Latham & Watkins LLP in Washington, D.C. He earned a J.D. from the University of Virginia School of Law (2013) and a B.A. from the University of North Carolina (2010).

Chelsea L. Harrison, intellectual property matters, including protection of IP assets. Harrison earned a J.D. from the University of Tennessee College of Law (2017) and a B.A. from Vanderbilt University (2014).

Tyler Huseman, corporate and securities issues including mergers and acquisitions, capital markets transactions, and securities regulations matters and filings. Huseman earned a J.D. from the University of Georgia School of Law (2017) and a B.S. from the University of Georgia (2014).

Ashleigh Karnell, business disputes and breach of contract disputes. Karnell earned a J.D. from Belmont University College of Law (2017) and a B.A. from Indiana University (2014).

Jill E. Schwartz, commercial real estate and debt financing transactions. Prior to joining Bass, Berry & Sims, Schwartz was an associate in the Atlanta office of Troutman Sanders LLP. Schwartz earned a J.D. from Vanderbilt Law School (2016) and a B.A. from Franklin & Marshall College (2013).

Grant Sharp, corporate and securities issues including mergers and acquisitions, capital markets transactions and securities regulations matters and filings. Sharp earned a J.D. from the University of Kentucky College of Law (2017) and a B.A. from Centre College (2011).

W. Benjamin Tarpley, corporate and securities issues including mergers and acquisitions, capital markets transactions, and securities regulations matters and filings. Tarpley earned a J.D. from the University of Tennessee College of Law (2017) and a B.S. from the University of Tennessee (2014).

David R. Venturella, corporate and securities issues including mergers and acquisitions, capital markets transactions, and securities regulations matters and filings. Venturella earned a J.D. from the University of Tennessee College of Law (2017) and a B.A. from East Tennessee State University (2013).

Quyen Vo, health care, providing counsel related to various transactional, regulatory, operational and managed care matters. Prior to joining Bass, Berry & Sims, he was an associate at a full-service law firm in Waco, Texas, and taught as an adjunct professor at Baylor Law School. Vo also served as a judicial law clerk to the Hon. John T. Noonan, Jr. of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit. Vo earned a J.D. from the University of California, Berkeley School of Law (2013), a Ph.D. from the University of Cambridge (2011) and a B.A. from Yale University (2007).

Hannah E. Webber, business and breach of contract disputes. Webber earned a J.D. from Vanderbilt Law School (2017) and a B.A. from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (2014).

Moses recertified in family trial law with NBTA

Moses

Marlene Eskind Moses, founding manager of MTR Family Law, PLLC, has successfully achieved recertification as a family trial advocate. Moses has been a NBTA member in good standing since August 1, 1997.

One of 10 attorneys in the state of Tennessee to be designated as a Family Law Trial Specialist by the NBTA, Moses is president of the International Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers USA Chapter. She also is past-president of the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers (AAML) and was awarded the organization’s Outstanding Fellow of the Year Award.

She is a fellow of the American Bar Foundation, the Tennessee Bar Association Foundation and the Nashville Bar Association Foundation. She is a diplomate of the American College of Family Trial Lawyers and serves on its Executive Committee.

Moses graduated from Tulane University with bachelor’s and master’s degrees in social work. In 2012, she received the Distinguished Alumnae Award from the Newcomb Alumnae Association of Tulane University. Moses earned her law degree from the Nashville School of Law and has been honored with the Nashville School of Law Distinguished Alumni Award.

Dell names co-site director, inside sales vice president

Gibson

Dell Nashville, which has approximately 1,500 employees at its Nashville campus, has appointed Nicole Gibson as co-site director.

Gibson takes over the day-to-day responsibilities of overseeing and leading the company’s local campus at 1 Dell Parkway from Eric Coffey, who will take on an executive site director role in addition to his job as vice president and general manager for U.S. mid-market sales.

Gibson began working at Dell in 1999 and has held positions in facilities, procurement, legal, ethics and human resources throughout her career. She is currently an HR compliance consultant and is responsible for overseeing strategy and proactive auditing for all HR functions. Prior to that role, she served as the HR site lead for Dell’s Nashville campus.

Gibson also founded Dell Nashville’s Pride employee resource group, helping to cultivate an inclusive and diverse workplace. She recently became North American Pride lead for Dell.

In addition, Dell also announced that Heather Schaack has been named vice president, inside sales excellence, a national role supporting inside sales strategy, planning and managing programmatic and operational efforts across the country.

Schaack is a veteran Nashville-based Dell employee, having been in Nashville since 2000. She was most recently senior director of inside sales for the East Region and becomes the second Dell vice president to be based in Nashville.

Truxton Trust hires associate wealth advisor

Cho

Truxton Trust has hired Amy Cavender Cho, J.D., as an associate wealth advisor for the firm.

Cho joined Truxton Trust from a private law practice, where she primarily focused on estate planning. She also has worked for HCA Healthcare in Nashville as an auditor and senior tax accountant.

She earned her J.D. at the Nashville School of Law. She is a licensed Tennessee attorney and a member of the Tennessee Bar Association and Nashville Bar Association. She earned her a degree in accounting from Harding University in Arkansas.

Niswender named director of Clinical Research Center

Niswender

Kevin Niswender, M.D., Ph.D., associate professor of Medicine and of Molecular Physiology and Biophysics, has been named director of the Clinical Research Center (CRC) at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Niswender succeeds David Robertson, MD, Elton Yates Professor of Autonomic Disorders, who had directed the CRC since 1989.

Niswender earned his bachelor’s degree from Colorado College in Colorado Springs and his M.D. and Ph.D. degrees from Vanderbilt. He received residency training at the University of Washington in Seattle and stayed on for clinical and research fellowships in metabolism, endocrinology and nutrition.

Niswender directs the Metabolic Physiology Shared Resource in the Vanderbilt Diabetes Research and Training Center.

Also at Vanderbilt:

Trevathan

Edwin Trevathan, M.D., M.P.H., a pediatric neurologist and epidemiologist, has been appointed director of the Vanderbilt Institute for Global Health, effective Jan. 1, 2018.

Trevathan previously held university leadership positions at Washington University in St. Louis, St. Louis University and Baylor University as well as at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Trevathan joined Vanderbilt University Medical Center in 2016 as a professor of pediatrics and neurology.

Morelli joins board for Ingram Industries Inc.

Morelli

William P. Morelli has been elected to the Ingram Industries Board or Directors. The privately held company’s businesses include Ingram Marine Group and Ingram Content Group.

Morelli formerly was the executive vice president, general counsel and secretary for Ingram. He retired in 2014 after 23 years with the company.

Morelli earned his bachelors and law degrees from the University of Cincinnati, where he was honored in 2010 with the College of Law’s Distinguished Alumni Award. He is past president and board member of the Tennessee Historical Society.