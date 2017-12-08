VOL. 41 | NO. 49 | Friday, December 08, 2017

The Sports Fund Lecture. Former Titans and Vanderbilt greats set for inaugural lecture series. Former Titans stars Chris Sanders and Chris Hope and former Vanderbilt basketball record-setter Shan Foster will be guest panelist for the discussion “Life After Sports: Giving Back.” Vanderbilt Vice Chancellor David Williams will moderate the panel. Vanderbilt Football Meeting Room, McGugin Center, 2601 Jess Neely Drive. 8-8:30 a.m., bagels and coffee, meet-and-greet. 8:30-9:30 a.m. program with Q and A to follow. Space is limited. Reservations are encouraged. $10 tickets available at NowPlayingNashville.com. The Sports Fund, an initiative of The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee, is a charitable effort dedicated to helping ensure Middle Tennessee children have access to the opportunities sports and team membership provide. Information: 615 321-4939, ext. 133, soneal@cfmt.org.

FRIDAY, DEC. 8

Fall Leadership Breakfast

Building tattoo-worthy customer relationships. Speaker: Ken Schmidt, former director of communications strategy for Harley-Davidson. Curb Event Center Arena, Belmont University. 6:30 a.m. registration and networking, 7-7:30 a.m. breakfast, 7:30 program. Fees: $45. Information: http://cmdev.williamsonchamber.com/events

Chamber North Quarterly Meeting

This meeting will focus on North Nashville’s flourishing art community. 8-9:30 a.m. Watkins College of Art, Design, and Film, 2298 Rosa L Parks Blvd, Nashville. A light breakfast will be served. This is a free event, but registration is required. Information: http://web.nashvillechamber.com/events

DEC. 8-9

Porter Flea Holiday Market

Holiday shopping at the Nashville Fairgrounds (625 Smith Ave) with more than 150 artists sharing their unique, local and handmade gifts. Friday will be a ticketed preview market (6-9 p.m.) offering early, intimate shopping access ahead of Saturday’s main market, which is free and open to the public (10 a.m.-5 p.m.). A collection of food trucks will be serving seasonal food. Information: www.porterflea.com

SATURDAY, DEC. 9

Music City Winterfest

This will be a free day of shopping, activities and entertainment with more than 100 artisan booths, live music, food and beer. 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Centennial Park. Information: www.musiccitywinterfest.com

DEC. 9-10

Dickens of a Christmas

Franklin town square and side streets will transform into a scene out of a Charles Dickens’ novel. Free family-friendly holiday festival. You can expect horse-drawn carriage rides, street performers, Dickens characters and numerous vendors. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. Some attractions will involve a small fee. Information: http://historicfranklin.com/events/event/dickens-of-a-christmas/

Metro Police: Toy Drive at Zoo

Metro Nashville Police Department’s Mounted Patrol Division will collect donated toys for its annual Christmas Basket Program at the Nashville Zoo. The Zoo is offering a complimentary admission ticket for every new toy donated, limit two tickets per person, to be used anytime during normal zoo hours through the end of 2018. Zoo parking lot, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Kids can also drop off letters to Santa for the officers to deliver to the North Pole.

DEC. 9-11

Appalachian Christmas Dinner

Feast on a traditional Appalachian dinner complete with moonshine, wine and stack cake. Historic Rock Castle, 139 Rock Castle Lane, Hendersonville. Songs and dance with Sparky & Rhonda Rucker. Seating limited to 40 guests. 6 p.m. Fee: $40 each. Reservations: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/appalachian-dinner-tickets-36973852789

SUNDAY, DEC. 10

December Round Table

Topic - Forbidden, Hidden and Forgotten: Women in the Ranks. Guest speaker will be Shelby Harriel. She will discuss documented cases of women who served in the military during the Civil War. 3 p.m. Free event, open to the public. Carnton Plantation’s Fleming Center, 1345 Eastern Flank Circle. Information: http://www.franklinscharge.org/the-round-table

MONDAY, DEC. 11

Gallatin Chamber Membership Luncheon

The monthly membership luncheon features speakers of interest to local businesses and is held on the second Monday of each month. Topic: Grit, Grace, & Good Tidings. Speaker: Kim Baker, CEO, Gallatin Chamber. Hampton Inn, 980 Village Green Crossing, Gallatin. Catering: Gallatin High School Culinary Arts Students. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Fee: Chamber Members: $18 for reservations made by noon on the previous Friday; $20 with reservations after the deadline; $25 at the door. The cost for non-members is $25. Reservations are required. Information: 452-4000

Real Estate Investors Network

Build you’re A-Team. Vendor expo with experts in new construction, rehabbing, property management, contacting, lending and networking. 5:30-9 p.m. Free event. Giveaways and door prizes. West End Community Church Classroom Building, 3rd & 4th floor, 235 White Bridge Pike, Nashville. Information: reintn.org/calendar. Additional opportunity:

-- Tuesday, Dec. 19 Deals, Deals, Deals Focus Group: Learn where investors find and sell deals, as well as the mechanics of various deals. 6:20 p.m., REIN Center, 4525 Harding Rd, Suite 200, Nashville. Fee: Members free. Nonmembers, $25. Prepay required.

TUESDAY, DEC. 12

Gallatin Chamber Networking Power Lunch

Lunch and casual networking at various restaurants in the area. Note: this is the last meeting for the year. All attendees are responsible for the cost of their own meal. Osaka Japanese Restaurant, 223 West Main Street. 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m. Note: The last meeting for the year. Information: 452-4000

Williamson 101

Learn how to maximize your partnership. Discover many ways to get involved. Meet other new and existing partners at this fun, educational meeting. Williamson Inc., 5005 Meridian Blvd., Suite 150. 3:30-5 p.m. Light refreshments. Please register. Fee: Free. Information: www.williamsonchamber.com

Women in Business Holiday Mixer

Holiday mixer is the best place to enjoy networking, drinks, and a great holiday marketplace with female owned businesses. The Barn at Sycamore Farms, 4866 Murfreesboro Road, Arrington. 4-6 p.m. Fee: $30 Chamber Member and Guests. Information: http://cmdev.williamsonchamber.com/events/details/women-in-business-holiday-mixer-354426

THURSDAY, DEC. 14

Science of Beer Event

Beer lovers and science enthusiasts will unite for a cause as Adventure Science Center and Lipman Brothers present the ninth annual Science of Beer. Guests will enjoy another extraordinary night benefitting the Science Center’s exhibitions and educational programming while sailing away to parts unknown as this year’s theme – Around the World in 80 Brews – brings the largest selection of international craft brews in the event’s history. $ 60 for non-members and $50 for members. Food Trucks and live music on site. Adventure Science Center, 800 Fort Negley Blvd. 21 and older event. 7-10 p.m. Information: http://www.adventuresci.org/scienceofbeer

DEC. 14-17

Handel’s Messiah

Schermerhorn Symphony Center, 1 Symphony Place. Thursday, 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 8 p.m. Fee: $25-$89. Information: https://www.nashvillesymphony.org/tickets/concert/2017-handels-messiah

SATURDAY, DEC. 16

Wreaths Across America

Remembrance ceremony for veterans, Gallatin City Cemetery. A live wreath placed on the grave of every American veteran who died serving the U.S.. 11 a.m.-noon. Information: 451-5961

Rock Castle Concert Series

Come to experience our songwriter’s acoustic performance at Rock Castle. Amanda June & Cole Vosbury bring heart back into country music with seamless perfection. Light refreshments will be offered. Only 40 guests per event. Fee: $30 per concert or $100 series. Historic Rock Castle, 139 Rockcastle Lane, Hendersonville. 6 p.m. Information: historicrockcastle.ecwid.com. Additional dates:

-- Jan. 20 Jessie Clement

-- Feb. 17 Trevor & Sylvie

TUESDAY, DEC. 19

Gallatin Chamber Gold Santa Party

Secret Santa and drawing for winner in the Pot of Gold. To participate in Secret Santa, take a gift valued at $10. Lunch provided by Buffalo Wild Wings. Derryberry’s Heating & Air, 212 North Water Avenue. 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. information: jazmin@gallatinchamber.org