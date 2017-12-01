Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 41 | NO. 48 | Friday, December 01, 2017

Officials offer $5k reward after 18 guns stolen in Mt. Juliet

Updated 7:37AM
NASHVILLE (AP) — Federal officials say a $5,000 reward is available for information about who stole 18 guns from a Tennessee gun store.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the National Shooting Sports Foundation are offering up to $2,500 each for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the theft from nRange in Mt. Juliet.

An ATF news release says nRange was burglarized on Nov. 26 and approximately 18 guns were reported stolen to the Mt. Juliet Police Department.

