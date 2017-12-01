Former airport authority CEO in Tennessee sues over firing

VOL. 41 | NO. 48 | Friday, December 01, 2017

NASHVILLE (AP) — A lawsuit claims an ex-Tennessee airport official was fired after taking medical leave.

The Nashville federal court lawsuit says ex-Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority CEO Robert Wigington had liver cancer, needed a transplant and started a six-week medical leave in July.

It says officials didn't let him return and the board terminated him last month.

The board has said Wigington didn't get its approval for $2.6 million in incentives he negotiated for a British Airways London flight and left key positions unfilled, among other issues.

Wigington's lawsuit says he included incentive information at a board meeting and was working toward filling positions.

Chairman Bobby Joslin said he's confident the board's actions were justified, necessary and in the community's best interests.

Wigington became CEO in 2012 and oversaw Nashville International Airport's record growth.