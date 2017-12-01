Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 41 | NO. 48 | Friday, December 01, 2017

2 UTC administrators cited for public indecency

CHATTANOOGA (AP) — Two University of Tennessee at Chattanooga administrators have been cited for public indecency.

The Chattanooga Times Free Press reports Chattanooga police cited 55-year-old James "Chuck" Cantrell and 59-year-old Joseph Wiram on Sunday following an undercover investigation at an adult movie theater in early November.

Cantrell is UTC's associate vice chancellor for communications and marketing, and Wiram is a coordinator for veteran student services.

According to affidavits, an officer saw Cantrell engaging in a sex act at the theater. Wiram and another man, 49-year-old Scott Jarrett, were cited separately at the theater.

The men are scheduled to appear in court Jan. 2. It's unclear if they have lawyers.

