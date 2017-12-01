Tech slump leaves US stock indexes mixed

VOL. 41 | NO. 48 | Friday, December 01, 2017

It was a mixed day on Wall Street as investors pondered which companies would be winners and losers if a Republican-sponsored tax overhaul goes through.

Indexes were mostly higher in early in the day Monday but wound up with an uneven close after drops in technology and health care stocks canceled out gains elsewhere.

Phone companies, which pay high tax rates, did better than the rest of the market. AT&T rose 2.1 percent.

The Standard & Poor's 500 fell 2 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,639.

The Dow Jones industrials rose 58 points, or 0.2 percent, to 24,290, largely due to a gain in Boeing.

The Nasdaq dropped 72 points, or 1.1 percent, to 6,775.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury held steady at 2.37 percent.