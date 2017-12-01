Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 41 | NO. 48 | Friday, December 01, 2017

Tech slump leaves US stock indexes mixed

The Associated Press

Updated 3:14PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

It was a mixed day on Wall Street as investors pondered which companies would be winners and losers if a Republican-sponsored tax overhaul goes through.

Indexes were mostly higher in early in the day Monday but wound up with an uneven close after drops in technology and health care stocks canceled out gains elsewhere.
Phone companies, which pay high tax rates, did better than the rest of the market. AT&T rose 2.1 percent.

The Standard & Poor's 500 fell 2 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,639.
The Dow Jones industrials rose 58 points, or 0.2 percent, to 24,290, largely due to a gain in Boeing.

The Nasdaq dropped 72 points, or 1.1 percent, to 6,775.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury held steady at 2.37 percent.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0