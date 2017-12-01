Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 41 | NO. 48 | Friday, December 01, 2017

Flap over botched ACT test leads state to consider SAT

KNOXVILLE (AP) — A disagreement over ACT scores withheld from students at a Tennessee high school could lead state officials to consider moving to a rival assessment test.

Knox County Mayor Tim Burchett and state Senate Speaker Randy McNally were among officials who met with ACT officials Tuesday in an unsuccessful attempt to persuade them to validate the scores of 409 Bearden High School students who took the test last month.

Those tests were deemed to have been "mis-administered" because students were given the Oct. 3 version of ACT when they took their assessments on Oct. 17.

Burchett tells WBIR-TV that McNally "made it clear" that the state could instead decide to go with the rival SAT, the assessment test owned by the nonprofit College Board.

