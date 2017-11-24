Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 41 | NO. 47 | Friday, November 24, 2017

Trump lashes out at wrong Theresa May on Twitter

Updated 7:43AM
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is lashing out at British Prime Minister Theresa May in a dispute over his tweets. Problem is, he initially picked on the wrong Theresa May.

Trump was responding to May's criticism of his decision to tweet anti-Muslim videos.

Online archives of Trump's tweets show the president tweeted Wednesday night to a Twitter user with the handle @theresamay. That user is identified as a woman with a different last name who has only six followers.

That tweet was soon deleted and Trump sent a new message to May's correct Twitter handle, @theresa_may. He told May not to focus on him and instead worry about "destructive Radical Islamic Terrorism that is taking place within the United Kingdom."

