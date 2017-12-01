More sausage to be made in Nashville

VOL. 41 | NO. 48 | Friday, December 01, 2017

Cargill’s North America protein business is investing $146 million to expand the company’s Nashville facility.

The investment will include construction of a state-of-the-art dried sausage production facility and will create more than 100 jobs, which doubles the facility’s current employment. Sausage production is scheduled to begin in Nashville during the first half of 2019.

The company’s meat crumble offerings for food ingredient, food service and retail customers also will be expanding.

“Our customers asked for new value-added cooked meat capabilities and we are thrilled to be able to respond by investing in this expansion at our facility,” says Monte Metz, plant general manager. “Nashville is strategically located to serve our customers in a way that helps them improve their supply chain.”

Over the past two years, the company has invested nearly $850 million in U.S. protein expansion, creating hundreds of jobs in several states.

“Our growth is a tribute to the 28,000 people on our team,’’ says Brian Sikes, Cargill Protein president. “They are passionate about helping our customers succeed by meeting consumer demands.

“We’re pleased to support investments like the Nashville expansion that help our customers grow and the communities where we operate prosper.”

Metro adds composting collection bins

Metro Public Works has added composting collection containers to two convenience centers. The centers are at the Omohundro Center, 1019 Omohundro Place (entrance on Freightliner Drive), and at the East Center, 943A Doctor Richard G. Adams Drive.

The composting decision was supported by a recent waste characterization study that showed 54 percent of material heading to the landfill could have been composted.

“As part of our vision to be the greenest city in the Southeast, we knew we needed to add composting collection sites for our residents,” says Mayor Megan Barry. “We are excited that Public Works has stepped up to implement this initiative and we look forward to expanding this to other areas across the city.”

Metro Public Works was recently awarded an Organics Management Grant from Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation to promote back yard composting and the new compost drop off sites. Educational workshops will be provided all over Nashville and complimentary compost bins will be provided for many participants through this funding.

“We’re excited to get this grant because we know education and community outreach are critical in changing habits and increasing the amount of materials that are composted,” says Sharon Smith, assistant director of public works.

“We feel it is our responsibility as a department to respond to the research which shows a clear need for more options than just back-yard composting. This approach will really help us move forward with proper organics disposal.”

Once the compostable material is collected, it is taken to a licensed processing facility here in Tennessee, where it is properly composted and becomes soil. Materials that can be dropped off include fruits, vegetables, compostable take-out containers/utensils, paper-based products, soiled paper towels/napkins, waxed paper, cardboard, meat and dairy products.

Applications for historic grants accepted Dec. 1

The Tennessee Historical Commission is accepting grant applications for historic preservation projects beginning Dec. 1. These federally funded grants will be available after Congress passes the federal budget. The exact amount of funds available for grants is not known but it is expected to be in the range of $250,000.

Applications will be reviewed, rated, and ranked. Decisions on funding grants will be made when the exact amount of funds are known. This may be as late as next August, depending on when Congress completes work on the Budget.

The selection process will emphasize projects such as architectural and archaeological surveys, design guidelines for historic districts, and restoration of historic buildings that are listed in the National Register and have a public use. Priorities for grants will be based on the preservation plan A Future for the Past: A Comprehensive Plan for Historic Preservation in Tennessee.

Applications are available at https://www.tennessee.gov/environment/topic/grants-online-grants-system. All applicants for Historic Preservation Fund grants must be completed by January 31, 2018.

PhyMed partners with Michigan firm

Nashville-based PhyMed Healthcare Group, a physician-led and owned leader of anesthesia and pain management services, has formed a partnership with Traverse Anesthesia Associates, based in Michigan.

Traverse provides comprehensive anesthesia and interventional pain management services.

Through the partnership, PhyMed and TAA will be focused on providing its facility partners with innovative technology and quality reporting data to deliver the highest quality care and experience to their patients.

The partnership will also enable TAA to expand its presence in the Michigan market to service the growing needs of healthcare facilities across the state.

“We are excited to partner with TAA, one of the premier anesthesia groups in the state of Michigan,” says Marty Bonick, president and chief executive officer of PhyMed Healthcare Group.

“PhyMed understands the challenges facing practices like TAA, and we provide the support and resources to create a platform for lasting success.

“At the same time, the partnership broadens our national footprint into a region of strategic interest for PhyMed.” PhyMed has existing practice partnerships in Tennessee, Pennsylvania, Maryland and Kentucky.

Change Healthcare picks Docufill LLC

Change Healthcare, based in Nashville, has expanded its capabilities and product offerings with dental provider credentialing software technology acquired from Docufill, LLC.

The cloud-based technology allows providers to use a single shared form across the organization to streamline the complex and redundant credentialing process. As a result, provider organizations can reduce the time and cost associated with credentialing and reduce the administrative burden for the payers they work with.

“This acquisition is about helping doctors and dentists focus on the delivery of care, not the delivery of documents,” says Sajid Khan, general manager, Dental Network Services, Change Healthcare. “It demonstrates our continued commitment to investing in innovation that helps providers and payers work smarter, and with more agility.

“Because it was developed in collaboration with doctors and administrators, Docufill technology is deliberately aligned with how a practice operates. It’s easily deployed, intuitive, and engineered to help deliver savings.”

Docufill’s patented cloud-based software compiles multiple forms into one standard data entry form that is sharable and e-signature enabled. Administrators can complete hundreds of pages of credentialing applications with the click of a mouse.

“Docufill’s technology transformed our credentialing process,” says Rachel Nittinger, Manager of Credentialing, DentalOne Partners.

Rich, Eastside Distilling sign spirits agreement

Eastside Distilling, Inc., and country music star John Rich have announced the signing of an exclusive global spirits licensing agreement aligned with Rich’s lifestyle brand.

Redneck Riviera Branded Spirits was launched in 2014 and has grown into a multi-faceted franchise.

Production has already begun on the Redneck Riviera branded spirits, announcing it will be a great spirit at the working man’s price point.

The line includes American blended, aged, flavored and premium-blended whiskies, as well as vodka and rum.

Award-winning distillers Travis Schoney and Mel Heim will craft each recipe using the best of ingredients.

“This is an exciting time for the Redneck Riviera brand,” Rich says. “It has always been my goal to have a spirits line, and to be announcing this so young into the company’s launch is such a thrill and an honor.

“To be able to roll out this custom blend whiskey made in America by some of the top distillers in the country is a big win for us. I love a smooth blend of whiskey and a tight cigar to chill out after a rocking Big & Rich show or just a nice evening at home. This team is hard working and they play even harder, just like we do.”

Eastside has formed the Redneck Riviera Whiskey Co., a Tennessee LLC and wholly owned subsidiary of Eastside, as an operating entity to manage and promote sales of the whiskey and any follow-up products.

In addition to Redneck Riviera apparel, footwear, food and beach accessories, Redneck Riviera has two honky-tonks. Redneck Riviera Vegas is now open at the Grand Bazaar Shops adjacent to Bally’s Las Vegas on the famed Sin City strip, and Redneck Riviera Nashville is set to open in spring of 2018 on Nashville’s Lower Broadway.

Canyon Star Network will debut in 2018

Canyon Star Network, based in Nashville and Denver, is an internet-delivered channel dedicated to traditional country music and programming that will launch in 2018.

The OTT (over-the-top) subscription-based network will be available globally on www.canyonstarnetwork.com and to subscribers on Hulu, Amazon, Roku, Google TV, and other providers.

Subscribers to Canyon Star Network will have access to original weekly series, exclusive interviews with country music artists, and special events.

The network will feature lifestyle programming with cooking specials, outdoor adventures, documentaries, classic movies and more. Subscribers will also be able to interact directly with music artists on special online chats, view live feeds from the studio during recording sessions, and peer behind the scenes during production of the various music series and backstage with the stars.

White House business secures large loan

North Avenue Capital, a specialized commercial lender, has announced the recent closing of over $11.5 million in USDA Rural Development Business and Industry loans to three rural businesses.

One of the businesses is in White House, Tennessee. HD Hospitality, LLC secured a $5 million loan to construct a 60-room Comfort Inn, a leading Choice Hotel brand.

The hotel is expected to open in summer 2018.

The hotel property is located on a major highway strategically positioned between Nashville, TN and Bowling Green, Kentucky, and will be the newest interior corridor hotel in the immediate area.

Having secured this strategic debt financing, the companies will create or save approximately 115 jobs for Americans living and working outside of large metropolitan cities. The loans were also made in North Carolina and Illinois, expanding NAC’s presence in the Southeast and Midwest.