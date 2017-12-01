Bradley hires former assistant U.S. attorney

VOL. 41 | NO. 48 | Friday, December 01, 2017

Nokes

Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP has hired former Assistant U.S. Attorney Scarlett Singleton Nokes for the firm’s Nashville office.

A member of Bradley’s Government Enforcement and Investigations Practice Group, Nokes represents clients in a range of matters related to government investigations, white-collar criminal defense, regulatory and compliance issues, civil litigation and enforcement actions.

Nokes served as a federal prosecutor for more than 12 years, working in Nashville, Birmingham, and Savannah, Georgia. During that time, she led the investigation and prosecution of more than 200 cases involving a wide variety of crimes including fraud, money laundering, identity theft, tax offenses, and conspiracy under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO).

She also represented the government in more than 20 trials, including the corruption trials of a sitting Birmingham mayor and a former Jefferson County (Ala.) commissioner. Most recently serving as a criminal health care fraud coordinator, Nokes was responsible for overseeing cases involving durable medical equipment suppliers, physician groups, transportation companies, pharmacies, and billing companies.

Nokes earned her J.D. from Harvard Law School and is a graduate of Birmingham-Southern College.

First Tennessee hires business banking executive

Jones

First Tennessee Bank announced today that David Jones has joined the bank’s Middle Tennessee office as a business banking executive.

Jones is a veteran banker in the Middle Tennessee market with 31 years in the banking industry. In his new role, he focuses on leading First Tennessee’s business banking team of professionals that manage a variety of customer financial needs.

Jones earned a bachelor’s in industrial management at the University of Tennessee and is a graduate of the LSU Graduate School of Banking and Scarlett Leadership Institute Signature Executive Program at Belmont University. He also serves on the Junior Achievement of Middle Tennessee board of directors.

KPMG names Powell to recruiting post position

Powell

KPMG LLP, a U.S. audit, tax and advisory firm, has named James Powell national partner-in-charge, campus recruiting and university relations.

In this role, Powell will work with KPMG’s vice chair of human resources and recruiting leadership team to maintain and enhance the firm’s university relations by building relationships with students and faculty.

He will continue to serve as office managing partner for KPMG’s Nashville office.

Powell succeeds Becky Sproul, a KPMG audit partner, who led the firm’s campus recruiting efforts since 2013.

Powell recently served as the partner-in-charge of university recruiting for the East region. He also is a member of KPMG’s Diversity Advisory Board and was a nominating committee member for the firm’s board of directors since 2015.

Powell became a partner in 2005 and has 25 years of experience providing financial statement audit and audit of internal control services to clients in the Silicon Valley, San Francisco, Atlanta and Nashville offices. His clients span a wide variety of industries including consumer goods, retail, transportation, pharmaceutical, and life sciences.

Powell is a graduate of California State University, Fresno, and is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and a licensed CPA in Georgia, Tennessee, and California.

NFID honors Edwards’ infectious diseases research

Edwards

Kathryn Edwards, MD, professor of pediatrics and the Sarah H. Sell and Cornelius Vanderbilt Professor at Vanderbilt University School of Medicine, is the recipient of the 2018 Maxwell Finland Award for Scientific Achievement from the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases.

Edwards is being honored for her “seminal discoveries in pediatric infectious diseases.” The award will be presented during the foundation’s annual awards dinner on May 10, 2018, in Washington, D.C.

GS&F promotes 4 to leadership posts

Chambers

GS&F has promoted Ginny Chambers, Laramey Lawson, David Camma and Adam Winstead to its newly minted executive team.

The new executive team members join the core leadership team of co-owner and CEO Jeff Lipscomb, co-owner and CCO Roland Gibbons and Gregg Boling, president.

Chambers, EVP and group creative director, has been with GS&F for more than 14 years and has been a chief driving force among the agency’s creative talent.

Lawson

Winstead

Camma

During her time at GS&F, Chambers has worked on major accounts, including Bridgestone, Firestone and Cheekwood.

A longstanding member of the team, EVP and director of insights and engagement Laramey Lawson has been with the agency since 1990. Under his leadership, GS&F has generated successful media campaigns for a variety of clients. He most recently supported the groundbreaking efforts for the ICC soccer tournament and Amazon Prime Now.

EVP and human resources manager Winstead joined the team in 2014 and spent two years as an account manager before transitioning to his current role. Since then, Winstead has served as a trusted resource for teammates and has been instrumental in the agency’s continued growth, successfully implementing a revised performance assessment process and the GS&F Good Life Policy.

EVP and director of account management David Camma came to GS&F three years ago with more than 19 years of experience. Camma, a member of the leadership team, provides direction for the account management department and some of the agency’s top clients, including the Tennessee Titans, Tractor Supply Company and LP.

Additional agency advancements include:

Jackie Messier to account director

Gary Hornbuckle to director of development engineering

Paige Thompson to assoc. creative director

Evanne Scates to senior account executive

Chris Thomas to art director

Grace Stewart to public relations account coordinator

Madison Stewart to project manager.

Education Foundation expands team, reach

Irby

The Nashville Public Education Foundation is expanding its programming reach with the addition of Brittany Irby, who has been named to the new position of innovation program manager.

The addition of Irby will allow the foundation to accelerate its work in improving key areas, such as early literacy improvement, postsecondary success, school turnaround policy and teacher recruitment and retention by expanding programs and taking on new projects.

One of Irby’s main areas of focus will be driving progress in the Blueprint for Early Childhood Success, an actionable, measureable plan unveiled this fall to double the number of third-graders who read on grade level by 2025.

Irby brings more than five years of nonprofit and consulting experience to the new role. Prior to joining the NPEF, she served as the United Way of Metropolitan Nashville’s Imagination Library manager. She also has experience as an education manager and education and outreach specialist at the Center for Nonprofit Management, as well as the nonprofit and volunteer relations manager for Hands On Nashville.

Affiliated Creditors Taps Hunt as COO

Hunt

Renee Hunt has joined Affiliated Creditors Incorporated as chief operations officer.

Hunt has more than 20 years of experience in specialized health services. She was previously vice president of revenue cycle management with Amerita, Inc. in Irvine, California. Prior to that, she spent eight years as vice president, revenue cycle, at Paragon Healthcare, Inc. in Dallas, Texas.

A 1987 graduate of Middle Tennessee State University, Hunt is a native of Lebanon. She volunteers with the American Cancer Society. She is a member of National Home Infusion Association and has been a presenter at the NHIA annual conference.

FBMM welcomes additions for Nashville office

Entertainment business management firm Flood, Bumstead, McCready & McCarthy, Inc., has added four new team members in Nashville: Jeremy Baquing, Megan McClary, Nicole Jones and Paul Rossetti.

Before joining FBMM, Jeremy Baquing interned for AMAX Talent and Creative in Nashville. During his internship, he assisted with photo shoots, updated the website and maintained client relationships. He recently graduated from Belmont University with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in accounting. While studying at Belmont, he worked with the university’s events and activities team to orchestrate professional events.

Megan McClary’s past positions have equipped her with both marketing and HR expertise. She served as an HR coordinator for William Morris Endeavor Entertainment, where she spearheaded internal programs, led philanthropic efforts and managed the intern program. She started her career in entertainment business management as a royalty intern for Sony Music Entertainment. She has an MBA with a concentration in marketing from Middle Tennessee State University.

Nicole Jones joined FBMM with more than seven years of management experience. She processed payroll and handled patient complaints at Children’s Clinic East as an operations manager. She also worked as a house supervisor at Village Behavioral Health. There, she supervised direct care staff, developed training materials and conducted monthly orientations. She attended King University and graduated in 2016.

Paul Rossetti recently worked as a production assistant for Rock The Soul Entertainment, where he oversaw session planning, managed projects and archived session data. He is a Grammy-Award winning engineer, winning Best Contemporary Christian Music Album in 2015. He was nominated again for the same award in 2017. He studied marketing at Georgia College and State University and earned an audio engineering certification from Dark Horse Institute in Franklin.

117 Entertainment Group selects publicity manager

Job

Ashley Job is 117 Entertainment Group’s newest publicity manager. She is a recent graduate of the University of Tennessee and joins 117 from Webster PR, where she represented major artists and events.

117 Publicity represents a wide array of artists including Randy Travis, Chuck Negron, Jerry Lee Lewis, Lewis Brice, Logan Mize, Tim Rushlow, Paul Bogart, Max T. Barnes, Scooter Brown Band, Moe Bandy, Johnny Lee, The Frontmen, Nashville Association of Talent Directors, and Bobby Bare.