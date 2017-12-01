VOL. 41 | NO. 48 | Friday, December 01, 2017

Tree Lighting Events. Metro Christmas Tree Lighting with special guests Amanda Shires and Jason Isbell. Meet Santa and enjoy performances by East Magnet High School Choir, Thomas Edison Elementary School Choir, the Glencliff High School Mariachi Band and the Genesis and New Testament Choirs from The Temple Church. Food will be available for purchase from local food trucks. Friday, 6-7 p.m., Public Square Park. Gallatin, 5 p.m., Downtown Square. Murfreesboro, 6 p.m. Public Square. Franklin, 5:30 p.m. on the Square

SATURDAY, DEC. 2

Rudolph’s Red Nose Run

Beginning and ending at Nissan Stadium, 1 Titans Way. 7:30 a.m. $35-$40 Adults, $16-$30 teens 13-18 and $25 kids 12 & under. Information: https://raceroster.com/events/2017/13644/rudolphs-red-nose-run-2017

Nashville Christmas Parade

Former Nashville Predators Captain Mike Fisher will serve as grand marshal for the annual parade. 8:30 a.m. The parade route begins at Nissan Stadium at the base of Woodland Street Bridge, makes its way down First Avenue, then up Broadway to Eighth Ave. Road closures for this event 4 a.m. - Noon. Folding chairs permitted. Information: www.nashvillechristmasparade.com Other area Christmas Parades:

Goodlettsville, Saturday, Dec. 2, 4 p.m.

Franklin, Saturday, Dec. 2- 3:30 p.m.

Hendersonville, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2:30-5 p.m.

Smyrna, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2 p.m.

Mt. Juliet, Saturday, Dec. 9, 11 a.m.

Gallatin, Saturday, Dec. 9 noon- 2 p.m.

Leiper’s Fork, Saturday, Dec. 9, 2 p.m.

Donelson Hermitage, Saturday, Dec. 9, 2 p.m.

Murfreesboro, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2 p.m.

Holiday Open House

Tour historic Rock Castle and enjoy Christmas from a bygone era. Music, refreshments and more. 3-6 p.m. 139 Rock Castle Lane, Hendersonville. Information: 824-0502

Wonderful Life Foundation Holiday Fundraiser

Join us for an enjoyable evening raising money for families of children being treated for serious illness. This festive fundraiser features a special screening of the classic holiday film It’s a Wonderful Life followed by a lively party with food, live music, and wine pull, all to benefit a great cause. War Memorial Auditorium, 301 6th Ave. N. 5 p.m. Fee: $51.50. Information: https://patron.tpac.org/events/detail/wonderful-life-2017-wma

First Saturday Art Crawl

Art galleries throughout downtown host receptions and art openings, presenting local and world-renowned artists and artwork. The galleries offer rare opportunities to view diverse exhibitions featuring every genre of art. Admission: Free. Most galleries serve free wine and other refreshments. 6-9 p.m. Information: http://www.nashvilledowntown.com/play/first-saturday-art-crawl

SUNDAY, DEC. 3

Nashville Curiosities Collective

The newly formed group of makers, artisans and collectors features geeky, nerdy, kitschy and unusual or weird handmade items. Noon-6 p.m., Fat Bottom Brewing, 800 44th Ave N. Free. Fat Bottom Brewing will be offering $15 wristbands that entitles attendees to unlimited beer. Information: www.facebook.com/nashvillecuriosities

MONDAYS THROUGH DEC. 18

Frist Center Supports Second Harvest

Frist Center gives free admission to those who bring non-perishable food items for Second Harvest food bank of Middle Tennessee. Suggested items, peanut butter, canned meats, vegetables and fruits, pasta, cereal. Information: http://fristcenter.org

TUESDAY, DEC. 5

Young Professionals Luncheon

Topic: Servant Leadership with guest speaker, Louis Upkins. Learn how to balance the demands of work and home. 304 Beasley Drive, Franklin. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Fees: $20 Business Partners, $30 Guests. Information: http://cmdev.williamsonchamber.com/events/details/young-professionals-luncheon-354522

Real Estate Investors Network

Deals, Deals, Deals Focus Group: Learn where investors find and sell deals, as well as the mechanics of various deals. 6:20 p.m., REIN Center, 4525 Harding Rd, Suite 200, Nashville. Fee: Members free. Nonmembers, $25. Prepay required. Information, registration: reintn.org/calendar. Also this week:

Thursday, Dec. 7: Income Taxes & Year End Income Tax Planning. Speaker Clinton Hauser, with Stone, Rudolph and Henry accounting firm. 6:30- 8 p.m. REIN Center, Nashville. Fee: Members $10 if preregister by Dec. 5, $15 after deadline, Guest $50. Prepayment required.

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 6

Williamson Chamber Leads Exchange

A facilitated, casual networking opportunity to develop member relationships. Members-only event. Space is limited to 30 participants and spots will quickly. Take business cards, brochures and product samples to share with other participant’s Morning meeting, Williamson Inc., 5005 Meridian Blvd, Suite 150, 7:30-9 a.m. Lunch meeting option, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Del Frisco’s Grill, 207 Franklin Road, Brentwood. Afternoon meeting 5005 Meridian Blvd, Suite 150. 3:30-5 p.m. Registration required. Information: www.williamsonchamber.com

Chamber East Networking Coffee

Join business and community leaders in East Nashville for the Chamber East monthly networking coffee and community update. Burger Up East, 970 Woodland Street. 8:15-8:30 a.m. networking, 8:30-9:30 a.m. Registration is requested. Information: www.nashvillechamber.com

Tuba Christmas

Featuring Tennessee Tech Tuba Ensemble & local tuba players. First Baptist Church, 205 E. Main Street, Gallatin. 7-9 p.m. Fee: Free. Information: 452-5715

THURSDAY, DEC. 7

Member Orientation

An opportunity to learn how your business plays a role in the Chamber’s mission of creating regional economic prosperity. Lunch provided. Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce, 211 Commerce Street, Suite 100. 11:30 a.m. registration, 11:50 a.m. program. Fee: complimentary to new Chamber members. Deadline to register, Dec. 1. Information: http://web.nashvillechamber.com/events/eventdetail.

92nd annual Waffle Shop

A long-running Christmas tradition, the Waffle Shop will serve homemade waffles, turkey hash, grits, linked sausages, spiced tea and coffee. Plus, the event will include a silent auction, baked goods sale, Christmas gift shop and scheduled tours. All proceeds benefit the homeless ministries of the Downtown Presbyterian Church. One-hour complimentary parking will be available at 4th Avenue Garage (147 4th Avenue North). 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Fee: $8 in advance, $10 at door. Call Downtown Presbyterian Church for advance tickets at 615 254-7585. Information: https://dpchurch.com/92nd-annual-waffle-shop/

Street Food Thursday

Enjoy a gathering of up to 20 local food trucks parked along Deaderick Street between 4th Avenue North and 5th Avenue North. This event takes place every other Thursday. Deaderick Street (4th Avenue North to 5th Avenue North) will be closed 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. on the day of the event.

FRIDAY, DEC. 8

The Sports Fund Lecture

Former Titans and Vanderbilt greats set for inaugural lecture series. Former Titans stars Chris Sanders and Chris Hope and former Vanderbilt basketball record-setter Shan Foster will be guest panelist for the discussion “Life After Sports: Giving Back.” Vanderbilt Vice Chancellor David Williams will moderate the panel. Vanderbilt Football Meeting Room, McGugin Center, 2601 Jess Neely Drive. 8-8:30 a.m., bagels and coffee, meet-and-greet. 8:30-9:30 a.m. program with Q and A to follow. Space is limited. Reservations are encouraged. $10 tickets available at NowPlayingNashville.com.The Sports Fund, an initiative of The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee, is a charitable effort dedicated to helping ensure Middle Tennessee children have access to the opportunities sports and team membership provide – ultimately, helping them succeed in school and in life. Information: O’Neal at 615-321-4939, ext. 133 or soneal@cfmt.org.

Fall Leadership Breakfast

Building tattoo-worthy customer relationships. Speaker: Ken Schmidt, former director of communications strategy for Harley-Davidson. Curb Event Center Arena, Belmont University. 6:30 a.m. registration and networking, 7-7:30 a.m. breakfast, 7:30 program. Fees: $45. Information: http://cmdev.williamsonchamber.com/events/details/fall-leadership-breakfast-355567

Chamber North Quarterly Meeting

This meeting will focus on North Nashville’s flourishing art community. 8-9:30 a.m. A light breakfast will be served. This is a free event, but registration is required. Information: http://web.nashvillechamber.com/events

DEC. 8-9

Porter Flea Holiday Market

Holiday shopping at The Nashville Fairgrounds (625 Smith Ave) with more than 150 artists sharing their unique, local and handmade gifts. Friday will be a ticketed preview market (6-9 p.m.) offering early, intimate shopping access ahead of Saturday’s main market, which is free and open to the public (10 a.m.-5 p.m.). A collection of food trucks will be serving seasonal food. Information: www.porterflea.com

SATURDAY, DEC. 9

Music City Winterfest

This will be a free day of shopping, activities and entertainment with more than 100 artisan booths, live music, food and beer. 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Centennial Park. Information: http://www.musiccitywinterfest.com

DEC. 9-10

Dickens of a Christmas

Franklin town square and side streets will transform into a scene out of a Charles Dickens’ novel. FREE family-friendly holiday festival. You can expect horse-drawn carriage rides, street performers, Dickens characters and numerous vendors. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. Free and open to the public, though some attractions will involve a small fee. Information: http://historicfranklin.com/events/event/dickens-of-a-christmas/

Metro Police: Toy Drive at Zoo

Metro Nashville Police Department’s Mounted Patrol Division will collect donated toys for its annual Christmas Basket Program at the Nashville Zoo. The Zoo is offering a complimentary admission ticket for every new toy donated, limit two tickets per person, to be used anytime during normal zoo hours through the end of 2018. Zoo parking lot, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Kids can also drop off letters to Santa for the officers to deliver to the North Pole.

DEC. 9-11

Appalachian Christmas Dinner

Feast on a traditional Appalachian dinner complete with moonshine, wine and stack cake. Historic Rock Castle, 139 Rock Castle Lane, Hendersonville. Songs and dance with Sparky & Rhonda Rucker. Seating limited to 40 guests. 6 p.m. Fee: $40 each. Reservations: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/appalachian-dinner-tickets-36973852789

MONDAY, DEC. 11

Gallatin Chamber Membership Luncheon

The monthly membership luncheon features speakers of interest to local businesses and is held on the second Monday of each month. Topic: Grit, Grace, & Good Tidings. Speaker: Kim Baker, CEO, Gallatin Chamber. Hampton Inn, 980 Village Green Crossing, Gallatin. Catering: Gallatin High School Culinary Arts Students. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Fee: Chamber Members: $18 for reservations made by noon on the previous Friday; $20 with reservations after the deadline; $25 at the door. The cost for non-members is $25. Reservations are required. Information: 452-4000

TUESDAY, DEC. 12

Gallatin Chamber Networking Power Lunch

Lunch and casual networking at various restaurants in the area. Note: this is the last meeting for the year. All attendees are responsible for the cost of their own meal. Osaka Japanese Restaurant, 223 West Main Street. 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m. Note: The last meeting for the year. Information: 452-4000

Williamson 101

Learn how to maximize your partnership. Discover many ways to get involved. Meet other new and existing partners at this fun, educational meeting. Williamson Inc., 5005 Meridian Blvd., Suite 150. 3:30-5 p.m. Light refreshments. Please register. Fee: Free. Information: www.williamsonchamber.com

Women in Business Holiday Mixer

Holiday mixer is the best place to enjoy networking, drinks, and a great holiday marketplace with female owned businesses. The Barn at Sycamore Farms, 4866 Murfreesboro Road, Arrington. 4-6 p.m. Fee: $30 Chamber Member and Guests. Information: http://cmdev.williamsonchamber.com/events/details/women-in-business-holiday-mixer-354426

DEC. 14-17

Handel’s Messiah

Schermerhorn Symphony Center, 1 Symphony Place. Thursday, 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 8 p.m. Fee: $25-$89. Information: https://www.nashvillesymphony.org/tickets/concert/2017-handels-messiah

SATURDAY, DEC. 16

Wreaths Across America

Remembrance ceremony for veterans, Gallatin City Cemetery. A live wreath placed on the grave of every American veteran who died serving our country. 11 a.m.-noon. Information: 451-5961

Rock Castle Concert Series

Come to experience our songwriter’s acoustic performance at Rock Castle. Amanda June & Cole Vosbury bring heart back into country music with seamless perfection. Light refreshments will be offered. Only 40 guests per event. Fee: $30 per concert or $100 series. Historic Rock Castle, 139 Rockcastle Lane, Hendersonville. 6 p.m. Information: historicrockcastle.ecwid.com Additional dates:

Jan. 20 Jessie Clement

Feb. 17 Trevor & Sylvie

TUESDAY, DEC. 19

Gallatin Chamber Gold Santa Party

Secret Santa and drawing for winner in the Pot of Gold. To participate in Secret Santa bring gift valued at $10. Lunch provided by Buffalo Wild Wings. Derryberry’s Heating & Air, 212 North Water Avenue. 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. information: jazmin@gallatinchamber.org