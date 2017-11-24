Nearly 100 soldiers returning to Fort Campbell

VOL. 41 | NO. 47 | Friday, November 24, 2017

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. (AP) — Nearly 100 Fort Campbell soldiers are returning home after a 9 month deployment to Europe.

Fort Campbell says in a statement that soldiers are being welcomed home Wednesday in a ceremony on the post, which is on the Kentucky-Tennessee border.

The soldiers were assigned to the 227th Composite Supply Company, 129th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 101st Sustainment Brigade, 101st Airborne Division. Their activities included distributing petroleum and purifying and distributing water supplies.

The statement said the mission, which took place in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, Bulgaria and Hungary, helped demonstrate U.S. commitment to keeping peace and stability in the region.