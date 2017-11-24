Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 41 | NO. 47 | Friday, November 24, 2017

Ex-Ohio State great widens lawsuit over commercial image use

Updated 3:47PM
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A former Ohio State and NFL football star has asked a judge to let him expand his class-action lawsuit alleging improper use of ex-players' images in marketing campaigns to include potentially thousands of former athletes nationwide.

An updated federal complaint by ex-linebacker turned broadcaster Chris Spielman accuses talent management giant IMG and apparel-maker Nike of wrongly using the likenesses of current and former players at 89 colleges and universities.

One example is a Honda-sponsored program of 64 banners hung around Ohio Stadium featuring photos of former players with a Honda logo. Honda's contract for the banners was with IMG.

Attorneys for Spielman asked a federal judge Tuesday to allow the expanded lawsuit.

Messages were left for Nike, Honda and Ohio State. An attorney for New York-based IMG said he hadn't had a chance to review the new lawsuit.

