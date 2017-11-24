Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 41 | NO. 47 | Friday, November 24, 2017

Retail group: Those buying both online, in stores spent more

NEW YORK (AP) — A retail trade group says people who shopped both online and in stores from Thanksgiving to Cyber Monday spent more than those who picked one or the other.

The National Retail Federation said Tuesday that more than 174 million Americans shopped in stores and online during those five days, higher than its estimate that 164 million would. The group said those who shopped online and in stores spent $82 more on average than online-only shoppers, and $49 more on average than store-only shoppers.

Average spending per person was $335.47. The group didn't offer a comparable number from last year because it changed its methodology.

Meanwhile, Adobe Analytics says Cyber Monday was the biggest U.S. online shopping day ever, with a record $6.59 billion spent, up 17 percent from last year.

