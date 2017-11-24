Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 41 | NO. 47 | Friday, November 24, 2017

4 Tennessee governor candidates won't release tax returns

Updated 3:46PM
NASHVILLE (AP) — Four of the seven major candidates for Tennessee governor are declining to release details of their federal income tax returns.

The Tennessean newspaper asked five Republicans and two Democrats in the race for copies of their federal tax filings. U.S. Rep. Diane Black and fellow Republican state House Speaker Beth Harwell provided some financial details, as did Democratic House Minority Leader Craig Fitzhugh.

Among the remaining Republicans, former state Sen. Mae Beavers and businessmen Randy Boyd and Bill Lee declined the request, as did Democratic former Nashville Mayor Karl Dean.

Dean and Boyd said they may consider releasing details in the future.

Lee, who runs his family-owned construction company, said he would not release his income in the interest of "protecting my business and the over 1,200 employees there."

