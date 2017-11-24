Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 41 | NO. 47 | Friday, November 24, 2017

Tree lightings set for Tennessee Capitol, Nashville square

NASHVILLE (AP) — It's Christmas tree lighting season on Tennessee. Gov. Bill Haslam is scheduled to turn on the lights on the tree set up outside the state Capitol tonight.

The Tennessean reports that the 35-foot (11-meter) tree was donated by the Mazzo family in Burns.

Tony and Beverly Mazzo bought the Norway spruce for their living room in 1982 and planted it in their yard after Christmas. From there it grew to weigh 4,500 pounds (2,000 kilograms).

Crews used a crane to remove the tree from the property last week.

Later in the week, Nashville Mayor Megan Barry is bringing in some star power to for the lighting ceremony at the city's public square: Americana stars Jason Isbell and Amanda Shires are scheduled to perform at the Friday event.

