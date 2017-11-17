Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 41 | NO. 46 | Friday, November 17, 2017

Rate on 30-year mortgages falls to 3.92 percent

WASHINGTON (AP) — The rate on benchmark 30-year, fixed-rate mortgages slipped this week to 3.92 percent from 3.95 percent last week. But the 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage, popular among homeowners seeking to refinance, blipped up to 3.32 percent from 3.31 percent.

A year ago, the 30-year stood at 4.03 and the 15-year at 3.25 percent.

Mortgage rates often follow the yield on 10-year Treasury notes, which dipped this week.

The five-year adjustable mortgage rate rose to 3.22 percent from 3.21 percent last week and 3.12 percent a year ago.

