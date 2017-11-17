Nashville airport planning for heavy Thanksgiving volume

VOL. 41 | NO. 46 | Friday, November 17, 2017

NASHVILLE (AP) — Tennessee's busiest passenger airport is expecting heavy volume nearing record levels for the extended Thanksgiving weekend.

Nashville International Airport has an average of 19,000 departing passengers on a typical day. On Wednesday, that number is us expected to be around 21,000 passengers, and on Sunday about 23,000 are expected to be screened at security checkpoints.

The Nashville airport's single-day record is about 25,000 departures, which was set on June 12 following the conclusion of the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival and CMA Music Fest.

Airport officials advise passengers to check their flight status before leaving for the airport, gauge security checkpoint wait times at flynashville.com and plan to arrive at the terminal at least two hours before departure.