The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 41 | NO. 46 | Friday, November 17, 2017

8 Tennessee sites added to historic places register

NASHVILLE (AP) — Eight Tennessee properties have been added to the National Register of Historic Places.

The Tennessee Historical Commission announced Tuesday the additions to the list of cultural resources worthy of preservation.

The newly listed sites are the Leach Fire Lookout Tower in Cedar Grove; the Tennessee War Memorial in Nashville; Mt. Zion Negro School near Bradford; Blue Springs Lutheran Church and Cemetery in Mosheim; Farmers and Merchants Bank in Ethridge; Hardison Mill Farm and the Pottsville General Store, near Columbia; and the Black Creek Fire Lookout Tower in Robbins.

State Historic Preservation Officer Patrick McIntyre says in a news release that the historic register listings "reflect Tennessee's unique heritage and honor a diverse group of places."

