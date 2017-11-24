HealthTrustSM adds Prime Healthcare

VOL. 41 | NO. 47 | Friday, November 24, 2017

Nashville-based HealthTrustSM, a health care performance improvement company, has signed an agreement with Prime Healthcare of Ontario, California.

The pact designates HealthTrust as Prime’s exclusive group purchasing organization, effective March 1. All of Prime Healthcare’s 45 hospitals and affiliated facilities in 14 states are included.

Prime Healthcare anticipates significant savings from HealthTrust’s committed GPO portfolio, operational insights and experience in support of its progressive agenda to transform supply chain operations. The companies will share best practices.

“We are compelled by HealthTrust’s experience in managing a clinically integrated supply chain to address rising costs while improving healthcare quality,” says Prem Reddy, MD, FACC, FCCP, chairman, president and CEO of Prime Healthcare.

“Their total spend management approach and superior contracts will provide immediate value while maintaining access to quality products and services needed by physicians and their patients.’’

“We are honored to partner with Prime Healthcare to make a meaningful impact across their organization,” says Ed Jones, HealthTrust president and CEO. “Prime Healthcare facilities have been recognized among the top performing hospitals, and we look forward to working with their physicians and clinicians to advance their operational efficiency.”

Lebanon Gasification wins project of year

The Lebanon Gasification Initiative has been awarded the 2017 project of the year from the Tennessee Chapter of the American Public Works Association.

The award recognizes a project in a city that epitomizes outstanding planning, construction and management.

This project becomes the Tennessee Chapter’s nomination to the National AWPA Top Ten Projects of the Year.

At the heart of the Lebanon initiative is the world’s largest downdraft gasification plant designed and built by Nashville-based Aries Clean Energy.

“This kind of recognition echoes how much teamwork it takes to build and implement a project like this,” says Gregory L. Bafalis, CEO of Aries. “We are pleased to bring the technology and expertise to this waste-to-energy plant. That combined with the support of the city public works team has made for a great partnership.”

This marks the fifth industry award for the innovative plant.

Bernie Ash, Lebanon’s mayor, says tackling the solid waste issue is best done taking one step at a time. He sees this waste-to-energy plant as the first step toward a total MRF (material recovery facility) line for the city’s waste.

“I’m pleased to say that with the detailed planning initiated by Aries, construction and implementation have progressed very smoothly. As with any power plant, we’ve had some bugs to work out, but overall, it’s been a great team-building experience,” he adds.

WIN Home Inspection to expand in state

WIN Home Inspection has announced plans to expand in its operations in Tennessee.

The franchise is looking to bring 12 new locations to its home state in the next five years.

With 10 existing locations throughout Tennessee, WIN has focused efforts on continuing to develop the area. With the state’s thriving economy and continuous rise in demand for home improvement and inspection-related services, the brand is poised for growth in the market.

Mike Hankins, a multi-unit franchise owner based in Nashville, has experienced this upward trend first-hand, having recently doubled the number of territories he oversees to keep up with demand.

“For a long time, the real estate market in Tennessee was a well-kept secret,’’ he says. “Now, it’s one of the fastest growing states in the country. The area I live in alone has grown ten-fold over the past 15 years. As more homes are sold, more inspections will be needed, making the real estate environment in this state the perfect complement to my growing business and to the continued development of the brand.”

WIN Home Inspection is currently targeting the underserved areas of Nashville, Memphis, Knoxville and Chattanooga for growth, and aims to have the new businesses up and running by the end of 2022.

Franklin company adds new eLearning site

Franklin-based UL EHS Sustainability announces a new eLearning website that makes it easier to view and purchase any of UL’s thousands of award-winning workplaces health and safety eLearning courses.

The PURE Safety on Demand site has a new look and improved search capabilities, and customers can now navigate the On-Demand site in the following languages:

English, French, German, Portuguese, Chinese (simplified) and Spanish.

UL fosters safe living and working conditions for people everywhere through the application of science to solve safety, security and sustainability challenges. The UL Mark engenders trust enabling the safe adoption of innovative new products and technologies.

Brookdale facilities earn top ratings

Nashville-based Brookdale Senior Living Solutions, have announced 17

skilled nursing communities are listed in the “Best Nursing Homes” U.S. News & World Report.

The facilities achieved the annual “Best Nursing Home,’’ designation.

Each facility is rated on a five-level scale and the “best” designation is given to those that earn the top-rated label in care, safety, health inspections, staffing and other criteria. The data is collected by the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

“We’re proud of the top performing skilled nursing communities and their high rankings on the U.S. News list,” says Charlie Anderson, vice president of skilled nursing operations for Brookdale. “It’s a significant distinction that highlights the commitment to quality standards and care that we have at Brookdale.”

The communities listed are in Alabama,

Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, South Carolina, Texas and Utah.

Vaco sold to Olympus Partners

Private equity firm Olympus Partners has acquired Nashville-based Vaco, an executive search, consulting, placement and strategic staffing company.

Vaco operates more than 35 offices internationally with 780-plus employees and 4,300 consultants worldwide.

Founded in 2002 by Jerry Bostelman, Jay Hollomon and Brian Waller, Vaco partnered with its first private equity partner, Quad-C Management, Inc. in 2014. Since that time, Vaco has experienced significant growth through extending core business lines and entering new markets. Vaco completed seven acquisitions during Quad-C’s ownership that significantly expanded its executive search practice, widened its breadth of services in healthcare IT and added new geographies domestically and internationally, including Canada and India.

“Vaco is exceedingly appreciative of Quad-C’s contributions over our incredibly fruitful three-year partnership,” says Bostelman, Vaco founder and CEO.

“Olympus brings that same fresh perspective and collaborative approach. Their contribution will be invaluable as we explore how to more cohesively deliver our complete solutions to clients, expand our service lines and geographies throughout the globe and institutionalize the essence of Vaco to ensure its eternal viability.”

Rehab offers free services for vets

Brentwood-based American Addiction Centers is providing 30 days of free inpatient care to five members of the armed forces who are struggling with drug and/or alcohol addiction.

“No one is immune from addiction,” says Michael Cartwright, American Addiction Centers CEO. “This disease does not discriminate and even our nation’s heroes can fall victim.”

Alcohol and substance use disorder are prevalent among veterans and active-duty military, and PTSD is often an underlying component. According to the National Center for PTSD, about two out of 10 veterans who suffer from PTSD go on to develop substance use disorder.

“Someone suffering from what they’ve done serving this country and were willing to die for it, does not deserve to be on the streets drinking out of a bag,” says Jay Russell, a veteran and treatment coordinator for American Addiction Centers.

American Addiction Centers also launched an employee campaign in recognition of Veteran’s Day to raise funds to support those veterans impacted by the recent hurricanes in the Caribbean.

Magnum to invest $2 million in Erin

Magnum Manufacturing, Inc. has announced plans to invest $2 million in its operations in Erin and create approximately 50 jobs in Houston County during the next five years.

“This expansion by Magnum is significant for Erin and Houston County,” says Bob Rolfe, commissioner of the state’s economic development.

“It is critical for us to encourage job creation and private investment in a Tier-4 county such as Houston. One of our top priorities is to have zero distressed counties by 2025. The creation of approximately 50 jobs in Erin will go a long way toward achieving this goal, and we thank Magnum for its commitment to the people of Houston County.”

Magnum manufactures metal stamping and produces raw metal seat frames and doors for the automotive sector. The company has operated in Tennessee since 1991.

Magnum plans to expand into an adjacent building, which will double its existing footprint in Erin. The company will invest in new equipment and building renovations.

“After operating in Tennessee for more than 20 years, Magnum is excited to move ahead with this expansion and create nearly 50 jobs in Erin,” says Philip Jackson, Magnum vice president. “This expansion is a major step for our company and will meet growing market demand for our products.”

State report highlights in-demand occupations

A report released by the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development focuses on jobs in high demand across the state, including occupations in IT, health care, engineering and production, among others.

TNECD’s annual Labor and Education Alignment Program report is a regional study of occupations in high demand among employers throughout the state. It identifies more than 250 occupations with high employer demand statewide.

The LEAP report seeks to aid local, regional and state policy decision-making by outlining occupations in high demand and showcasing opportunities to reduce gaps between education and the workforce needs of employers

The LEAP report outlines postsecondary programs of study available throughout the state that can prepare students for jobs in these in-demand occupation groups.