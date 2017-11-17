Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 41 | NO. 46 | Friday, November 17, 2017

Radioactive waste data removed from Tennessee state website

NASHVILLE (AP) — The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation has removed data from its website about the amount of low-level radioactive waste going into landfills.

The Tennessean reports the information had been open to the public for years before the department said it is confidential.

Department spokesman Eric Ward says a 2007 state law cites the Atomic Energy Act and an agreement with the Nuclear Regulatory Commission on what information to keep confidential.

Commission spokesman David McIntyre says he knows of no law or rule that makes confidential the location and waste quantity.

Ward said in a Friday email the department "is working toward a solution," and its intent is "to have the authority to soon begin providing that information again."

Low-level radioactive waste includes materials such as lab supplies or tools.

