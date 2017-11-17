Nashville SC, Nissan announce partnership

VOL. 41 | NO. 46 | Friday, November 17, 2017

Nashville Soccer Club and Nissan today announced a multiyear partnership in which Nissan will become the club’s first jersey front sponsor.

Nashville SC unveiled one of the club’s two Under Armour jerseys with Nissan’s logo exclusively featured on the front and announced the fans will select the second jersey through an online campaign.

Nissan's North American headquarters is located in Franklin. It also has its vehicle and battery assembly plant in Smyrna and powertrain plant in Decherd, employing more than 12,000 in the area.

“We are proud to have Nissan, a pillar of the Middle Tennessee community, as our flagship jersey sponsor,” said Michael Schetzel, vice president of ticketing and corporate partnerships for Nashville SC.

“Nissan and Nashville SC represent what makes Tennessee special, such as commitment to community, diversity and entrepreneurial spirit. Nissan’s reputation as an innovative, global brand is one we aspire to build at this club. Partnering with such a well-respected company as Nissan is another affirmation of the significance Nashville SC has in this community.”

Nissan also has soccer partnerships with the UEFA Champions League, the English Premier League’s Manchester City and the Mexican National Team’s U.S. Tour.

Nissan will make its debut on Nashville SC jerseys in March for the start of the USL season. Fans will have the opportunity to vote on the design of the club’s light-colored Under Armour jerseys via an online vote at www.nashvillesc.com.