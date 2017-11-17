Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 41 | NO. 46 | Friday, November 17, 2017

US stock indexes reach more records

The Associated Press

Updated 3:29PM
Major U.S. stock indexes are closing at more record highs on Wall Street.

The gains Tuesday were broad. Technology and health care companies rose more than the rest of the market, and several stocks were moving on earnings news.

Apple rose 1.9 percent and Facebook rose 1.8 percent.

Medical device maker Medtronic climbed 4.8 percent after reporting a strong quarter, and food maker Hormel rose 3.4 percent. Signet Jewelers plunged 30 percent after issuing a weak forecast.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 16 points, or 0.7 percent, to 2,599.

The Dow Jones industrial average climbed 160 points, or 0.7 percent, to 23,590. The Nasdaq composite gained added 71 points, or 1.1 percent, to 6,862.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.36 percent.

