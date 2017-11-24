Bradley welcomes 11 new associates in Nashville

VOL. 41 | NO. 47 | Friday, November 24, 2017

Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP has hired 11 attorneys for the firm’s Nashville office as associates, bringing the total number of Bradley attorneys in Nashville to 137.

The firm’s new Nashville associates are:

Alicia Adlerz, Healthcare Practice Group, earned her J.D. from Vanderbilt University Law School, where she was an articles editor for the Vanderbilt Journal of Transnational Law. She also holds a degree from the University of Georgia.

Kayleigh Butterfield, Litigation Practice Group, earned her J.D. from Wake Forest University School of Law, where she was editor-in-chief of the Wake Forest Law Review and a member of the Moot Court Board. She also is a graduate of Lipscomb University.

Kyle M. Doiron, Litigation Practice Group, earned his J.D. from Duke University School of Law. While in law school, he was actively involved in the Wrongful Convictions Clinic at Duke. He earned a master’s from Duke University and is a graduate of Birmingham-Southern College.

William T. Farmer, Real Estate Practice Group, earned his J.D. from the University of Kentucky College of Law, where he was senior staff editor of the Kentucky Law Journal. He holds degrees in management and marketing from the University of Kentucky.

Ricky A. Hernandez, Corporate and Securities Practice Group, also is a certified public accountant. He earned his J.D. from Vanderbilt University Law School, where he completed the Business Law Certificate and was senior development editor for the Vanderbilt Journal of Entertainment and Technology Law. He holds a degree from the University of Connecticut and studied abroad at the National University of Singapore.

Brittany S. Macon, Real Estate Practice Group, earned her J.D. from Vanderbilt Law School, where she participated in the Vanderbilt Legal Clinic, working with the Family Law group. She is a graduate of Sewanee: The University of the South.

Erin Malone-Smolla, Litigation and Bankruptcy practice groups, was previously a judicial clerk for Judge Sherry R. Fallon of the U.S. District Court, District of Delaware, assisting with intellectual property and asbestos litigation. She earned her J.D. from Duke University School of Law, where she was managing editor of the Duke Journal of Constitutional Law and Public Policy. She holds a master of education from Lipscomb University and a degree from Duke University.

Mike Moore, Corporate and Securities Practice Group, earned his J.D. from Vanderbilt University Law School, where he was a Chancellor’s Law Scholar and completed the Law and Business Certificate Concentration. He is a graduate of Xavier University.

Emily L. Morrison, Healthcare Practice Group, was previously an intern with the U.S. District Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Tennessee. She earned her J.D. from Vanderbilt University Law School and undergraduate from Washington and Lee University. Prior to law school, she worked in marketing and sales for a health care technology and consulting firm in Washington, D.C.

Jason C. Palmer, Intellectual Property Practice Group, earned his J.D. from Vanderbilt University Law School, where he was senior managing editor of the Vanderbilt Journal of Entertainment and Technology Law. He is a graduate of the College of William and Mary.

Elise K. Reecer, Litigation Practice Group, earned her J.D. from Vanderbilt University Law School, where she was notes editor for the Vanderbilt Law Review and a member of the Moot Court Board. She also holds a degree from the University of Tennessee and studied abroad in London.

United Way appoints Hassett president, CEO

Hassett

United Way of Metropolitan Nashville’s board has chosen Brian Hassett as the organization’s new president and chief executive officer. Hassett, who currently serves as president and CEO of United Way of the Greater Capital Region in Albany, New York, will succeed the late Eric Dewey, effective January 1.

Hassett also has served as president and CEO of the United Way of Chicago, where he managed an operating budget of over $9 million and a staff of 150 in the organization’s efforts to promote the health, education financial stability and safety of the region. Additionally, Hassett served as chairman of the professional board of United Way of New York State.

Under his leadership, the United Way of the Greater Capital Region was named Albany Business Review’s “Non-profit of the Year” in 2013. United Way of the Greater Capital Region also received the three largest individual gifts in organization history in 2014 under Hassett’s leadership.

Hassett holds a degree in political science from Niagara University in New York, as well as a master’s in public administration from the University of Rhode Island.

EO Nashville selects Newman as president

Newman

The board of the Nashville chapter of The Entrepreneurs’ Organization – the largest EO chapter in America – has selected Bethany Newman to serve as EO Nashville president for the 2019-2020 term.

Newman, co-founder and principal of ST8MNT Brand Agency, has served on EO Nashville’s board since 2014, working on communications and membership. She is a 2013 graduate of EO Nashville’s inaugural Catalyst program, which began in 2011, and will be the first Catalyst program graduate to hold the position of president.

Catalyst is EO Nashville’s 18-month program designed to help Middle Tennessee business owners grow their businesses past the key benchmark of $1 million in annual sales – at which point a business owner is eligible to join EO.

Alan Young’s term as president will end in June 2018, after which incoming president Eric Jackson will take over the role. Newman will spend a year as incoming president before becoming president in July 2019.

Newman is a Memphis native and University of Tennessee graduate.

Tennessee Bankers Association names general counsel

Heaslet

Amy Smith Heaslet has been named general counsel and senior vice president of the Tennessee Bankers Association and elected secretary of its board of directors.

In her new role, Heaslet will lead advocacy initiatives on legislative and regulatory issues and policies that affect the banking industry and will serve as an adviser to the TBA board of directors, officers and member banks. She was previously the TBA’s deputy counsel.

Prior to joining TBA in 2009 as an associate counsel, Heaslet served almost four years as assistant general counsel for the Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance.

Heaslet is a graduate of Missouri State University and earned her law degree from the University of Memphis.

FBMM hires two new team members

Flood, Bumstead, McCready & McCarthy, Inc. has added two new additions to its team, Millie Fisher as a tax preparer and Roxanne Estacio as an account assistant.

Prior to joining FBMM, Fisher worked as an assurance and tax staff member at Rödl Langford de Kock LLP, where she reviewed audit work, trained staff and performed international tax research. Fisher is a graduate of the University of Alabama, where she earned a Master of Accountancy degree and a Bachelor of Science degree in accountancy and finance.

Estacio brings over eight years of financial and HR experience to FBMM. She worked as an international benefits team leader for Schlumberger, the world’s leading oilfield services company, and as a payroll specialist for ITT Corporation. In her past positions, she conducted hiring interviews, led a team of benefit administrators and performed payroll analyses. She has a degree in management accounting from the University of St. La Salle.

Martin & Co. expands social media department

Hogan

Martin & Company Advertising has hired Kelly Hogan for its digital marketing staff.

Hogan, a graduate of Belmont University with a BBA in marketing with an emphasis in design communications, recently served as an intern with Delk Industries.

She previously served as the eCommerce manager, product researcher and supply chain relations manager for MB3 LLC, a brand development and eCommerce firm that specializes in consumer products and consultation services.

Journal Communications bumps Holmberg to CEO

Holmberg

Kim Newsom Holmberg has been promoted to chief operating officer of Franklin-based Journal Communications, Inc.

Holmberg previously served as COO of Farm Flavor Media, an agribusiness content marketing division within Journal.

She will now also assume that role for Journal’s other divisions, including oversight of Livability.com, Livability Media and Journal Communications Travel Publishing.

During her 11-year tenure at the company, Holmberg has greatly expanded the Farm Flavor Media division through her strategic initiatives and leadership.

Holmberg is a graduate of the University of Tennessee at Martin with a B.S. in agriculture with a concentration in journalism.

Holmberg joined the Journal team in 2006 as an assistant editor, then rose through the ranks to vice-president of agribusiness publishing.

SunTrust names Pohlman Nashville market president

SunTrust Banks, Inc. has named Scott Pohlman Nashville Market president.

He replaced Rob McNeilly, will depart the company.

Pohlman currently serves as a director in Syndicated & Leveraged Finance with SunTrust Robinson Humphrey in Atlanta, the corporate and investment banking arm of SunTrust.

Pohlman’s background includes capital markets and syndicated & leveraged finance.

He earned a degree in business administration and an MBA from Auburn University.