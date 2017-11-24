Top Lenders for October 2017

VOL. 41 | NO. 47 | Friday, November 24, 2017

A look at Davidson County’s top lenders based on total number of all loans, commercial and residential. Only loans that have the actual Lender name listed on the trust deed filing are included.

Lender Loans Avg. amount Total loan revenue Regions Bank 171 $130,991 $22,399,420 Pinnacle Bank 145 $664,727 $96,385,406 Franklin Synergy Bank 105 $377,998 $39,689,802 Quicken Loans Inc 101 $185,478 $18,733,285 Suntrust Bank 97 $195,770 $18,989,705 U S Bank NA 76 $152,946 $11,623,881 SWBC Mortgage Corp 71 $224,670 $15,951,562 Bank Of America NA 64 $207,395 $13,273,290 F & M Bank 61 $272,375 $16,614,856 Franklin American Mortgage Co 53 $220,034 $11,661,800 Farmington Mortgage 49 $357,886 $17,536,412 Mortgage Investors Group 47 $262,130 $12,320,105 First Tennessee Bank NA 45 $422,528 $19,013,768 Wells Fargo Bank NA 44 $2,939,897 $129,355,461 First Community Mortgage Inc 3 $234,448 $10,081,275 Movement Mortgage LLC 43 $200,656 $8,628,189 FirstBank 42 $395,810 $16,624,011 Renasant Bank 36 $256,944 $9,249,983 CMG Financial 34 $230,255 $7,828,674 Acopia LLC 34 $222,213 $7,555,238 Wilson Bank & Trust 33 $228,104 $7,527,430 LoanDepot.com LLC 30 $200,582 $6,017,461 Reliant Bank 26 $660,999 $17,185,966 Fifth Third Bank Tennessee 24 $1,224,467 $29,387,205 Churchill Mortgage Corp 24 $209,085 $5,018,035

