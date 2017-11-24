Home > Article
VOL. 41 | NO. 47 | Friday, November 24, 2017
Top Lenders for October 2017
Updated 3:35PM
A look at Davidson County’s top lenders based on total number of all loans, commercial and residential. Only loans that have the actual Lender name listed on the trust deed filing are included.
|Lender
|Loans
|Avg. amount
|Total loan revenue
|Regions Bank
|171
|$130,991
|$22,399,420
|Pinnacle Bank
|145
|$664,727
|$96,385,406
|Franklin Synergy Bank
|105
|$377,998
|$39,689,802
|Quicken Loans Inc
|101
|$185,478
|$18,733,285
|Suntrust Bank
|97
|$195,770
|$18,989,705
|U S Bank NA
|76
|$152,946
|$11,623,881
|SWBC Mortgage Corp
|71
|$224,670
|$15,951,562
|Bank Of America NA
|64
|$207,395
|$13,273,290
|F & M Bank
|61
|$272,375
|$16,614,856
|Franklin American Mortgage Co
|53
|$220,034
|$11,661,800
|Farmington Mortgage
|49
|$357,886
|$17,536,412
|Mortgage Investors Group
|47
|$262,130
|$12,320,105
|First Tennessee Bank NA
|45
|$422,528
|$19,013,768
|Wells Fargo Bank NA
|44
|$2,939,897
|$129,355,461
|First Community Mortgage Inc
|3
|$234,448
|$10,081,275
|Movement Mortgage LLC
|43
|$200,656
|$8,628,189
|FirstBank
|42
|$395,810
|$16,624,011
|Renasant Bank
|36
|$256,944
|$9,249,983
|CMG Financial
|34
|$230,255
|$7,828,674
|Acopia LLC
|34
|$222,213
|$7,555,238
|Wilson Bank & Trust
|33
|$228,104
|$7,527,430
|LoanDepot.com LLC
|30
|$200,582
|$6,017,461
|Reliant Bank
|26
|$660,999
|$17,185,966
|Fifth Third Bank Tennessee
|24
|$1,224,467
|$29,387,205
|Churchill Mortgage Corp
|24
|$209,085
|$5,018,035
Chandler Reports has been publishing Real Estate Market Data since 1968. In 1987, Chandler Reports began one of the first on-line real estate market data services in the country, and is a nationally recognized leader in the industry. In 2004, Chandler Reports was purchased by The Daily News Publishing Co. In 2007, Chandler introduced RegionPlus, including property research for Nashville and Middle Tennessee. Visit online at chandlerreports.com.