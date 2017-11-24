Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 41 | NO. 47 | Friday, November 24, 2017

Top Lenders for October 2017

Updated 3:35PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

A look at Davidson County’s top lenders based on total number of all loans, commercial and residential. Only loans that have the actual Lender name listed on the trust deed filing are included.

LenderLoansAvg. amountTotal loan revenue
Regions Bank 171 $130,991 $22,399,420
Pinnacle Bank 145 $664,727 $96,385,406
Franklin Synergy Bank 105 $377,998 $39,689,802
Quicken Loans Inc 101 $185,478 $18,733,285
Suntrust Bank 97 $195,770 $18,989,705
U S Bank NA 76 $152,946 $11,623,881
SWBC Mortgage Corp 71 $224,670 $15,951,562
Bank Of America NA 64 $207,395 $13,273,290
F & M Bank 61 $272,375 $16,614,856
Franklin American Mortgage Co 53 $220,034 $11,661,800
Farmington Mortgage 49 $357,886 $17,536,412
Mortgage Investors Group 47 $262,130 $12,320,105
First Tennessee Bank NA 45 $422,528 $19,013,768
Wells Fargo Bank NA 44 $2,939,897 $129,355,461
First Community Mortgage Inc 3 $234,448 $10,081,275
Movement Mortgage LLC 43 $200,656 $8,628,189
FirstBank 42 $395,810 $16,624,011
Renasant Bank 36 $256,944 $9,249,983
CMG Financial 34 $230,255 $7,828,674
Acopia LLC 34 $222,213 $7,555,238
Wilson Bank & Trust 33 $228,104 $7,527,430
LoanDepot.com LLC 30 $200,582 $6,017,461
Reliant Bank 26 $660,999 $17,185,966
Fifth Third Bank Tennessee 24 $1,224,467 $29,387,205
Churchill Mortgage Corp 24 $209,085 $5,018,035

Chandler Reports has been publishing Real Estate Market Data since 1968. In 1987, Chandler Reports began one of the first on-line real estate market data services in the country, and is a nationally recognized leader in the industry. In 2004, Chandler Reports was purchased by The Daily News Publishing Co. In 2007, Chandler introduced RegionPlus, including property research for Nashville and Middle Tennessee. Visit online at chandlerreports.com.