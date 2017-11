VOL. 41 | NO. 46 | Friday, November 17, 2017

NEW YORK (AP) — Nashville Predators forward Austin Watson was suspended for two games without pay by the NHL on Sunday for boarding Colorado Avalanche forward Dominic Toninato.

Watson was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for boarding during the first period of the Predators' 5-2 home victory Saturday night.

The suspension will cost Watson $11,828.