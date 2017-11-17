Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 41 | NO. 46 | Friday, November 17, 2017

VW to spend $40B on electric cars, technology through 2022

Updated 7:42AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

BERLIN (AP) — Volkswagen says it plans to spend more than 34 billion euros ($40 billion) over the next five years on developing electric cars, autonomous driving and other new technologies.

The German automaker released the figure Friday after its supervisory board discussed the company's plans for the 2018-2022 period. It said most of the money will go into the electrification and hybridization of all its brands' models.

Volkswagen in September announced a long-term electrification campaign, saying its brands would introduce 80 new electric vehicles by 2025.

By 2030, it plans to offer at least one electric variant of each of its roughly 300 models. The group includes carmakers such as Audi, Porsche, Seat and Skoda as well as the core Volkswagen brand.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0