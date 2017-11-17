Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 41 | NO. 46 | Friday, November 17, 2017

German auto parts manufacturer to build new Huntsville plant

Updated 7:22AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — A German auto parts manufacturer will build a new plant in Alabama and hire 300 workers to supply parts for regional automobile manufacturers.

AL.com reports that officials announced BOCAR's $115 million investment on Thursday. BOCAR Chief Financial Officer Gerd Dressler said the company chose Huntsville as the plant site from among more than 40 options in the United States, citing the area's workforce, infrastructure and universities as factors.

Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle, whom Limestone County Commission Chairman Mark Yarbrough credited as the leader of the regional recruiting team, says the 300 jobs will pay "great wages."

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0