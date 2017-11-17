Stocks jump on strong company earnings

VOL. 41 | NO. 46 | Friday, November 17, 2017

Stocks are closing solidly higher on Wall Street, driven by strong earnings from Wal-Mart Stores, Cisco Systems and other companies.

The gains Thursday broke a two-day losing streak for the market and pushed the Nasdaq composite to another record high, its first in just over a week.

Internet gear maker Cisco Systems rose 5.2 percent after reporting a bigger profit than analysts expected. Cisco said revenue should grow in this quarter after two years of declines.

Wal-Mart jumped 10.9 percent after posting strong sales.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index gained 21 points, or 0.8 percent, to 2,585.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 187 points, or 0.8 percent, to 23,458. The Nasdaq gained 87 points, or 1.3 percent, to 6,793.