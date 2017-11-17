VUMC now operating clinics in Walgreens

VOL. 41 | NO. 46 | Friday, November 17, 2017

Vanderbilt University Medical Center has begun operating and providing clinical services at 14 retail health clinics within Walgreens stores located across Middle Tennessee. The clinics build upon the continued relationship between Walgreens and Vanderbilt Health, which has included infusion services provided throughout the Middle Tennessee and Walgreens pharmacy participation in VUMC’s clinically-integrated network.

The clinics at these locations are now an extension of the Vanderbilt Health System. Each new clinic is now called Vanderbilt Health Clinic at Walgreens.

Patients of these clinics are now able to see Vanderbilt Health clinicians seven days a week, including evenings, giving patients the option to access a variety of health care services without an appointment. Among the available services are laboratory tests and treatments for common conditions such as bronchitis, bladder infections, flu, nausea and vomiting, sinus issues, seasonal allergies, sore throat and minor wounds.

Studio Bank plans to open Nashville bank

Studio Bank, headquartered in Nashville, has announced it will become the city’s first newly chartered de novo bank in nearly a decade.

A de novo bank is one that is newly chartered and not acquired through purchase.

The company recently filed its application for a banking charter and FDIC insurance with the Tennessee Department of Financial Institutions and Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation.

Studio Bank also announces it is partnering with Computer Services, Inc., a provider of end-to-end financial technology solutions, as its core and mobile banking technology provider.

“As a de novo, Studio Bank is uniquely positioned to not only deliver a modern banking experience through the latest innovations in mobile banking technology but also offer personalized service to those in their community,” says Steve Powless, CSI’s chairman and chief executive officer.

Studio Bank plans to offer its clients a boutique service experience delivered through an omni-channel and hyper-local strategy.

CSI’s core and digital banking solutions are directly integrated, which enhances the bank’s ability to provide a full suite of customer convenience solutions both inside and outside the branch.

Studio Bank executives said CSI’s advanced banking solutions, as well as its shared approach in providing a high-touch experience for its clients, were the two essential factors for selecting CSI as the bank’s core provider.

“We have an exciting opportunity to be the first local bank in nearly a decade to design a client service model from scratch and offer a mobile and online experience that aligns seamlessly with our unique in-branch experience,” says Aaron Dorn, chairman, president and CEO of Studio Bank “With CSI as our partner, our team will be able to bring the bank to our clients wherever they are.”

Independence Trust, Argent to combine

Argent Financial Group today announced that its subsidiary Argent Trust Company has entered into an agreement to combine the firm with Franklin-based Independence Trust Company in a move that will significantly broaden Independence Trust’s client service offerings and complement Argent’s trust, wealth management, institutional and ESOP trustee services.

With this addition, Argent Financial Group, which serves 12 states from 25 offices throughout the southeastern U.S., is responsible for over $16 billion in client assets. In terms of assets and number of offices, it is the largest independent, trust-based wealth management firm in the South. The company offers a broad array of services, ranging from traditional trust and investment management services to specialized offerings like management of timberland and oil and gas holdings.

Independence Trust Company was founded in Franklin 20 years ago.

Lipscomb celebrates 100 years as business school

What started in 1917 with two business course offerings: shorthand and bookkeeping, this year reaches a significant milestone as Lipscomb’s College of Business celebrates its 100th anniversary as well as a century of growth, success and impact on the lives of thousands of business professionals.

The nationally accredited college has grown from two programs to 16 undergraduate and four graduate programs, touting a 95 percent overall job placement rate for 2016 and thousands of alumni.

This growth and development has also led to national recognition in recent years. Under the leadership of its current dean Ray Eldridge, the college has been named the No. 1 Undergraduate Business Program in Tennessee and the No. 2 part-time MBA program in Tennessee in 2016 by Bloomberg Business Week, as well as the No. 1 Accounting program in Tennessee and No. 2 in the nation in 2017 by Christian Universities Online.

Franklin welcomes Life Time Athletic

Life Time Athletic is now open in Franklin, the company’s first physician-owned athletic and fitness resort in the Nashville area.

The nearly 175,000-square-foot Williamson County facility features an indoor aquatic center, two basketball courts, functional strength training spaces, group exercise studios, and a 50,000-square-foot outdoor aquatic pool with leisure, lap and whirlpools, water slides. There is also an outdoor restaurant.

Life Time Athletic includes the LT Proactive Care Franklin Medical, a physician-owned medical practice focused on innovative ways to help patients achieve optimal health.

LT Medical brings an integrated, whole-body approach that incorporates medicine, nutrition, and exercise.

The multidisciplinary team of physician and registered dietitians, led by practice owner and medical director, Charles Marable, M.D., works with Life Time personal trainers to build personalized care plans to help patients achieve their health goals.

There is also a special program for children and a spa with hair, nail and skin care services and therapeutic massage.

Taskforce takes on growth, transit

Nashville’s Transit and Affordability Taskforce, developed by Mayor Megan Barry, is up and running to identify policies and strategies to support small business and affordable housing growth along transit corridors.

The group recently held its first meeting. Additional meetings will be held through the end of the year with a goal of presenting a list of recommendations to the Mayor and Metro Council by early next year.

Co-chaired by Davidson County Clerk Brenda Wynn and former Mayor Bill Purcell, the group’s mission is to offer policy, project, and programmatic recommendations to help Nashville’s decision-makers ensure that planned high-capacity transit corridors are safe, affordable and inclusive.

The taskforce also will develop strategies to improve the economic prospects and equity of these areas and provide new opportunities for housing and commerce – all while avoiding displacement of the vital communities of residents and businesses that call these corridors home.

The work product of the taskforce will be consulted as a guideline to implement near/mid/long-term policies, projects, and programs to prevent displacement of vulnerable residents and businesses as high-capacity transit infrastructure is constructed in Davidson County.

Franklin Financial applies for merger

Franklin Financial Network, Inc. the parent company of Franklin Synergy Bank, has filed an application with the Federal Reserve for the approval of its merger with Civic Bank & Trust.

The proposed acquisition of Civic, originally announced on December 14, 2015, has been approved by each company’s board of directors.

Completion of the transaction is subject to the receipt of required regulatory approvals, the approval of Civic’s shareholders and satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Franklin Financial Network, Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Franklin. The company’s wholly-owned bank subsidiary, Franklin Synergy Bank, a Tennessee-chartered commercial bank founded in November 2007 and a member of the Federal Reserve System.

Metro seeks to protect commercial sites

Metro has initiated a grant program for historic commercial buildings.

Mayor Megan Barry’s Office of Economic and Community Development and the Metro Historical Commission are requesting proposals for a pilot grant program that will provide funding for the rehabilitation of historic commercial buildings within eligible Census tracts in Davidson County.

Mayor Barry allocated and the Metro Council approved $150,000 in the FY 17-18 budget for the program.

Eligible properties must be located within Census tracts in which at least 65 percent of households are at or below 80 percent of area median income.

Individually listed or eligible for listing in the National Register of Historic Places, as determined by the MHC or the Tennessee Historical Commission is one of the other criteria to receive funding.

Affordable textbooks aid dual enrollment

Wilson County Schools and Tennessee Book Company LLC, an Ingram company, are partnering to enhance the state’s dual-enrollment program by reducing textbook costs to make it more affordable for high school students to take college courses.

The state has placed a heavy emphasis on career and college readiness for students, and the dual-enrollment offerings help launch students on the proper paths with college courses while still enrolled in high school.

All digital content will be distributed through VitalSource Technologies LLC, an Ingram Content Group company. Its learning platform, Bookshelf, is widely used in both K-12 and higher education.

“After surveying a number of Tennessee school districts, we found students weren’t taking the courses to help them get into college because there was a struggle to pay for the textbooks,” says Todd Svec, vice president of Tennessee Book Company.

Franklin tech franchise recognized

Franklin-based TeamLogic IT recently received a Million Dollar Club award.

The franchise, owned by Don and Nancy Warden, was recognized for achieving over one million dollars in annual sales. Awards are based on 2016 sales revenue.

The Franklin company was honored at the TeamLogic IT annual meeting.

“An accomplishment like this is a team effort, and every winning team has great leaders. The Warden’s work tirelessly to grow their business, serve their customers and represent the TeamLogic IT brand,” says Chuck Lennon, president of TeamLogic IT. “The entire staff at TeamLogic IT of Franklin should be proud of this achievement. It’s an honor to have them in our network.”

The Wardens also have a franchise in Murfreesboro, delivering exceptional technology and computer consulting services to medium and large size businesses throughout the region.