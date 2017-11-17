Gullett Sanford Robinson & Martin adds 2 attorneys

VOL. 41 | NO. 46 | Friday, November 17, 2017

Bailey

The law firm of Gullett Sanford Robinson & Martin PLLC has hired Flynne Bailey and Hilary Dennen, both litigation attorneys.

Bailey joins as an associate and practices in the areas of complex business and commercial litigation, personal injury defense litigation, governmental liability litigation and real estate litigation.

She joins GSRM from the firm of Chepenik Trushin LLP in Miami, Florida, where she was a member of the litigation department. She also served as assistant district attorney with the Harris County District Attorney’s Office in Houston, Texas. Bailey earned her law degree from the University of Miami School of Law and her undergraduate degree in journalism from Howard University.

Dennen

Dennen also joins the firm’s Labor and Employment section as an associate. She will focus her practice in the areas of complex civil litigation, immigration and employment litigation.

She earned her law degree from Belmont University College of Law, master’s degree in political science from Vanderbilt University and undergraduate degree in political science and theatre from Vanderbilt University.

Dalton reappointed to HNBA Latina Commission

Dalton

Alé Dalton, an attorney with Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP, has been reappointed to serve on the Latina Commission of the Hispanic National Bar Association.

Dalton was appointed by HNBA President Erica V. Mason to serve a second consecutive one-year term. She has been a member of the commission since September 2016 and will serve through September 2018.

A member of Bradley’s Healthcare Practice Group, Dalton assists clients in the health care industry with a wide range of transactional, operational and regulatory matters. In particular, she provides counsel on issues that arise during health care mergers and acquisitions.

Dalton is a graduate of Lipscomb University and earned her J.D. from the University of Tennessee College of Law.

In addition to the HNBA, Dalton is actively involved with the American Health Lawyers Association, Nashville Bar Association, Tennessee Bar Association (Health Law Section), Junior League of Nashville and University of Tennessee Young Alumni Council.

The HNBA’s Latina Commission focuses on studying and remedying barriers to entry and advancement faced by Latina lawyers. Latinas represent less than 2 percent of the total U.S. lawyer population and are the most statistically underrepresented attorney group in nearly every legal sector, particularly in private practice.

Nashville attorneys named to Super Lawyers list

The 2017 edition of “Mid-South Super Lawyers” includes a number of Nashville attorneys from various firms.

Super Lawyers is a Thomson Reuters rating service of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. The annual selections are made using a rigorous process, including a statewide survey of lawyers, an independent research evaluation of candidates and peer reviews by practice area.

Only 5 percent of the lawyers in each state or region are named to the Super Lawyers list, and no more than 2.5 percent are named to the Rising Stars list. Super Lawyers identifies “Rising Stars” as those attorneys, 40 years old or younger, or those having made exceptional contributions in a particular practice area for 10 years or less.

Nashville-area attorneys on the list include:

Bradley

Super Lawyers: Stephen T. Braun (mergers & acquisitions), Michael D. Brent (health care), Ann Peldo Cargile (real estate), J. Greer Cummings Jr. (real estate), Joseph W. Gibbs (tax), William F. Goodman III (class action), Jay Hardcastle (health care), Lela Hollabaugh (energy & resources), H. Frederick Humbracht Jr. (banking), Roger G. Jones (creditor debtor rights), Samuel D. Lipshie (entertainment & sports), Matthew C. Lonergan (employment & labor), Chuck Mataya (employment & labor), J. Douglas Minor Jr. (business litigation), Russell B. Morgan (business litigation), Patricia Head Moskal (appellate), John E. Murdock III (mergers & acquisition), Jim Murphy (land use/zoning), William L. Norton III (bankruptcy: business), Craig Oliver (employment & labor), Robert S. Patterson (business litigation), Todd Presnell (business litigation), Brooks R. Smith (real estate), David K. Taylor (construction litigation), J. Thomas Trent Jr. (real estate), Thor Y. Urness (business litigation), Richard F. Warren (real estate), Robert E. Wood (real estate)

Rising Stars: Jeffrey L. Allen (entertainment & sports), Christopher A. Bowles (energy & natural resources), Brandon Bundren (business litigation), Sarah Clark Hannah (mergers & acquisition), Lauren B. Jacques (health care), Travis G. Lloyd (health care), Edmund S. Sauer (appellate), D. Bryan Thomas (construction litigation)

Butler Snow

Super Lawyers: Jason W. Callen (business litigation), Kathryn Reed Edge (banking), John C. Hayworth (business litigation), G. Brian Jackson (personal injury - products: defense), David L. Johnson (employment & labor), Charles I. Malone (business litigation), Gayle I. Malone, Jr. (personal injury - medical malpractice: plaintiff), Anita Modak-Truran (entertainment & sports), William R. (Bill) O’Bryan, Jr. (business litigation), T. Harold Pinkley (employment litigation: defense), Kara E. Shea (employment & labor), Robert L. Trentham (personal injury - medical malpractice: defense), Robert J. (Bob) Walker (business litigation), Joseph F. Welborn III (business litigation)

Rising Stars: Beau C. Creson (business litigation), B. Hart Knight (environmental), Paige Ayres Nutini (civil rights), Lauren Patten (business litigation), Erin Palmer Polly (civil litigation: defense), Adam G. Smith (mergers & acquisitions), Travis B. S wearingen (business litigation)

Dickinson Wright

Super Lawyers: Jeffrey M. Beemer (employment litigation: defense), M. Reid Estes, Jr. (labor and employment), Noah McPike (entertainment & sports), Joshua L. Burgener (employment litigation: defense)

Elder Law

Barbara Moss (elder law)

MTR Family Law, PLLC

Marlene Eskind Moses (family law)

Neal & Harwell

Super Lawyers: Philip N. Elbert (civil litigation: plaintiff), Ronald G. Harris (general litigation), Aubrey B. Harwell, Jr. (business litigation), Trey B. Harwell (general litigation), James R. Kelley (business bankruptcy), Marc T. McNamee (business bankruptcy), William T. Ramsey (general litigation) and James F. Sanders (white collar criminal defense)

Sherrard Roe Voigt & Harbison

Super Lawyers: Michael Abelow, Kim A. Brown, L. Webb Campbell II, Mark Carver, Phillip F. Cramer, John L. Farringer, William L. Harbison, Carla L. Lovell, Tracy A. Powell, John H. Roe, Jr., Carolyn W. Schott, and Thomas J. Sherrard, III.

Rising Stars: Lauren Curry, Lisa K. Helton, Ryan Holt, Amy Rao Mohan, and Hannah J. Smith

Stites & Harbison, PLLC

Super Lawyers: Julian L. Bibb, Gregory D. Smith, Alexandra MacKay, Warren H. Wild, Jr., Richard S. Myers, Jr.

Rising Stars: Erika R. Barnes, Brenton H. Lankford, Rebecca McKelvey Castañeda, Lauren Paxton Roberts, Zachary D. Jones, Melissa Hunter Smith

Baker Donelson

Super Lawyers: Julie A. Boswell, Martha L. Boyd, Scott D. Carey, Brigid M. Carpenter, Richard G. Cowart, Christy Tosh Crider, James A. DeLanis, Lawrence S. Eastwood Jr., Steven J. Eisen, Kenneth P. “Pete” Ezell Jr., Samuel Lanier Felker, Charles K. Grant, Tonya Mitchem Grindon, John A. Gupton III, John S. Hicks, Lawrence Maxwell, John H. Rowland, John M. Scannapieco, Gary C. Shockley, Robert M. Steele, Matt Sweeney, M. Kim Vance and Kenneth A. Weber.

Rising Stars: Caldwell G. Collins, Jaime L. Derensis, Christopher Douse, Claire Cowart Haltom, M. Levy Leatherman, Lori B. Metrock, Samuel F. Miller, Joshua A. Mullen, Daniel A. Stephenson, Megan M. Sutton and Maia T. Woodhouse

Wiseman Ashworth Law Group

Super Lawyers: Gail Vaughn Ashworth, Tom Wiseman

Rising Stars: Kimberly Silvus, Anthony Bills

Tennessee Bank & Trust adds to leadership team

Jadwin

Tennessee Bank & Trust, which became an independent entity in early October, has recruited three new employees to its Green Hills office.

Paul Jadwin joins the bank as chief information officer. Jadwin will be responsible for developing, implementing and overseeing a technology plan that supports the strategic goals of the bank, while focusing on security and efficiency.

He has more than 20 years of experience in the banking industry, most recently serving as a senior account executive at Fiserv, where he helped community banks evaluate and select software solutions that were in alignment with their strategic plans. He holds a degree in management from Athens State University and also graduated from the Community Banking Association of Alabama’s School of Banking at Samford University.

Norman

Todd Norman joins the bank as a senior vice president, further filling out the bank’s team of commercial banking veterans. He will oversee business development, portfolio and relationship management within the small to mid-size commercial market segment in the greater Nashville area.

Prior to joining Tennessee Bank & Trust, he served as a Senior Business Development Officer in the CenterState Bank Correspondent Division. Earlier in his career, he served as a regional market executive with Silverton Bank. He graduated from Western Kentucky University with a degree in finance, as well as Louisiana State University’s Graduate School of Banking.

Slater

Mary Slater has joined the bank as marketing coordinator to grow the bank’s marketing strategy and strengthen the customer and employee experience.

She previously served as marketing manager for Avenue Bank before it was acquired by Pinnacle Financial Partners. She holds a degree in marketing from Lipscomb University.

McKenzie joins Pinnacle Financial

McKenzie

Veteran trust services advisor John Mark McKenzie has joined Pinnacle Financial Partners as a senior vice president and trust portfolio advisor.

McKenzie spent 33 years with Regions Bank, where he served as a senior vice president and senior portfolio/fund manager. He holds a degree in banking and finance from the University of Mississippi, and holds a juris doctorate from the University of Mississippi School of Law.

First Tennessee hires business banking executive

Jones

First Tennessee Bank announced today that David Jones has joined the bank’s Middle Tennessee office as a business banking executive.

Jones is a veteran banker in the Middle Tennessee market with 31 years in the banking industry. In his new role, he focuses on leading First Tennessee’s business banking team of professionals that manage a variety of customer financial needs.

Jones earned a bachelor’s degree in industrial management at the University of Tennessee and is a graduate of the LSU Graduate School of Banking and Scarlett Leadership Institute Signature Executive Program at Belmont University. He also serves on the board of directors for Junior Achievement of Middle Tennessee.