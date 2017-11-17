VOL. 41 | NO. 46 | Friday, November 17, 2017

Night Market. Enjoy seasonal cocktails, wine, craft beer, local artisan booths, plenty of dinner options from Market restaurants, activities for families, eclectic music and more. Each month highlights different special events and featured artisans. This month, the Batch holiday marketplace will feature products from local and regional artisans and offer new holiday products for gift-giving. Friday, 5-9 p.m. 900 Rosa Parks Blvd. Nashville. Free. Information: www.nashvillefarmersmarket.org

SATURDAY, NOV. 18

Music City Yoga Festival

Yoga classes, vendors, food trucks and live music. Fee: $50-$65 in advance, $75 at door. Rocketown, 601 4th Ave. South, Nashville. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Proceeds benefit Small World Yoga. Information: http://www.musiccityyogafestival.com/

Rock Castle Concert Series

Come to experience our songwriter’s acoustic performance at Rock Castle. Kenny Hampton will begin the series. Light refreshments will be offered. Only 40 guests per event. Fee: $30 per concert or $100 series. Historic Rock Castle, 139 Rockcastle Lane, Hendersonville. 6 p.m. Information: historicrockcastle.ecwid.com Additional dates:

-- Dec. 16: Amanda June & Cole Vosbury

-- Jan. 20: Jessie Clement

-- Feb. 17: Trevor & Sylvie

SUNDAY, NOV. 19

An Evening with Rudy & Friends

Celebrate Rudy Kalis’ 43-year career in broadcast television with proceeds benefiting the Nashville Humane Association. Bavarian Bierhaus, 121 Opry Mills Dr., Nashville. 5 p.m. cash bar, 6 p.m. dinner, 7 p.m. show. Tickets: $50 per person, $320 table for 8. Information and purchase tickets: www.nashvillehumane.org

Joe Biden American Promise Tour

Joe Biden in conversation with presidential historian and bestselling author Jon Meacham connects people around the topics that matter most. Ticket includes a copy of Joe Biden’s forthcoming memoir, “Promise Me Dad: A Year of Hope, Hardship and Purpose.” Fee: Starting at $71. Schermerhorn Symphony Center, One Symphony Place, Nashville. 7:30 p.m. Information: www.nashvillesymphony.org/tickets/concert/joe-biden-2017

Good Makers Market

The Nashville Entrepreneur Center and Nashville’s Social Enterprise Alliance chapter have partnered to present Good Makers Market in an effort to support local entrepreneurs with a focus on social innovation. Local social purpose businesses will set up their goods in a marketplace alongside local food trucks, exhibits and live music. Start your holiday shopping while supporting great causes. 11 a.m.-3 p.m., 41 Peabody Street, Nashville. Information: www.goodmakersmarket.com

An Evening with Scott Hamilton & Friends

Ice show benefitting the Scott Hamilton CARES Foundation, featuring Sheryl Crow. Co-hosted by special guest Peggy Fleming, this event will simultaneously feature live music and ice skating from Olympic, world and national champions. Bridgestone Arena. 5 p.m. Tickets: $35-$75. Information: www.bridgestonearena.com/events

Taste Nashville

The Nashville LGBT Chamber is presenting its annual food and beverage tasting event. Food and beverages from some of Nashville’s most creative chefs and bartenders. Silent auction. Event benefits the LGBT Chamber. 5-8 p.m. West Club of Nissan Stadium, 1 Titans Way. Fee: $90. Information: www.nashvillelgbtchamber.org/events

MONDAYS THROUGH DEC. 18

Frist Center Supports Second Harvest

Frist Center gives free admission on Monday’s thru Dec. 18 if you bring non-perishable food items for Second Harvest food bank of Middle Tennessee. Suggested items, peanut butter, canned meats, vegetables and fruits, pasta, cereal. Information: http://fristcenter.org

TUESDAY, NOV. 21

Chamber North Meet-Up

Join North Nashville business and community leaders after work to talk about news relevant to the North Nashville region. This month’s small business spotlight will be Dismas House, a Nashville safe haven for former offenders transitioning out of prison. No registration required. Hors d’oeuvres and drinks will not be provided, but we encourage attendees to support Market House vendors. Nashville Farmers Market, 900 Rosa L. Parks Blvd. 4:30-6 p.m. Information: http://web.nashvillechamber.com/events/eventdetail

SATURDAY, NOV. 25

Small Business Saturday

A great opportunity to support local merchants at the outset of the holiday season! Find specials and a variety of gift options.

Shop Small Markers Fair

Shopping, free mimosas, swag bags, raffles and more. Start at 100 Taylor, then shop the Germantown neighborhood. Over 25 local businesses participating. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Free admission.

SUNDAY, NOV. 26

Hendersonville Tree Lighting

Enjoy a traditional, small-town community tree lighting. 3-5 p.m. Memorial Park, 151 East Main Street. Carriage rides, bouncy houses, live entertainment and food vendors. Free. Information: http://www.hendersonvilleparks.org/Memorial_Park.html

TUESDAY, NOV. 28

Gallatin Chamber Networking Power Lunch

Lunch and casual networking at various restaurants in the area. All attendees are responsible for the cost of their own meal. Picasso’s Plate, 112 Public Square. 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m. Information: 452-4000

THURSDAY, NOV. 30

Street Food Thursday

Enjoy a gathering of up to 20 local food trucks parked along Deaderick Street between 4th Avenue North and 5th Avenue North. This event takes place every other Thursday. Deaderick Street (4th Avenue North to 5th Avenue North) will be closed 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. on the day of the event.

Williamson, Inc. Young Professionals Connect

Come rock around the tree at the Young Professionals Holiday Party. Mill Creek Brewery, 2008 B Johnson Industrial Blvd, Nolensville. 5-7 p.m. Have some drinks, network with likeminded young professionals, and play some mini golf thanks to Holes-2-Go. Information: http://cmdev.williamsonchamber.com/events

Battlefield Illumination Ceremony

The ceremony to commemorate the Battle of Franklin’s anniversary will be at Carter Hill Battlefield Park. 4 p.m. Brief remarks followed by the names of causalities. Visitors are allowed to walk throughout the luminaries to experience the somber event. Carnton and Carter House will be open to the public for a free walk-through from 5-7 p.m. Information: 794-0903

SATURDAY, DEC. 2

Nashville Christmas Parade

Former Nashville Predators captain Mike Fisher will serve as grand marshal for the annual parade. 8:30 a.m. The parade route begins at Nissan Stadium at the base of Woodland Street Bridge, makes its way down First Avenue, then up Broadway to Eighth Ave. Road closures for this event 4 a.m.- noon. Folding chairs permitted. Information: www.nashvillechristmasparade.com Other area Christmas Parades:

Goodlettsville – Saturday, Dec. 2, 4 p.m.

Hendersonville – Sunday, Dec. 3, 2:30-5 p.m.

Smyrna – Sunday, Dec. 3, 2 p.m.

Mt. Juliet – Saturday, Dec. 9, 11 a.m.

Gallatin – Saturday, Dec. 9 noon- 2 p.m.

Leiper’s Fork – Saturday, Dec. 9, 2 p.m.

Donelson/Hermitage – Saturday, Dec. 9, 2 p.m.

Murfreesboro – Sunday, Dec. 10, 2 p.m.

Holiday Open House

Tour historic Rock Castle and enjoy Christmas from a bygone era. Music, refreshments and more. 3-6 p.m. 139 Rock Castle Lane, Hendersonville. Information: 824-0502

First Saturday Art Crawl

Art galleries throughout downtown host receptions and art openings, presenting local and world-renowned artists and artwork. The galleries offer rare opportunities to view diverse exhibitions featuring every genre of art. Admission: Free. Most galleries serve free wine and other refreshments. 6-9 p.m. Information: http://www.nashvilledowntown.com/play/first-saturday-art-crawl

TUESDAY, DEC. 5

Young Professionals Luncheon

Topic: Servant Leadership with guest speaker, Louis Upkins. Learn how to balance the demands of work and home. 304 Beasley Drive, Franklin. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Fees: $20 Business Partners, $30 Guests. Information: http://cmdev.williamsonchamber.com/events

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 6

Williamson Chamber Leads Exchange

A facilitated, casual networking opportunity to develop member relationships. Members-only event. Space is limited to 30 participants and spots will fill quickly. Take business cards, brochures and product samples to share with other participant’s Morning meeting, Williamson Inc., 5005 Meridian Blvd, Suite 150, 7:30-9 a.m. Lunch meeting option, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Del Frisco’s Grill, 207 Franklin Road, Brentwood. Afternoon meeting 5005 Meridian Blvd, Suite 150. 3:30-5 p.m. Registration required. Information: www.williamsonchamber.com

Chamber East Networking Coffee

Join business and community leaders in East Nashville for the Chamber East monthly networking coffee and community update. Burger Up East, 970 Woodland Street. 8:15-8:30 a.m. networking, 8:30-9:30 a.m. Registration is requested. Information: www.nashvillechamber.com

THURSDAY, DEC. 7

Member Orientation

Joining the Chamber was an important step for your business. Now, how do you make the most of your investment? Join us for Member Orientation and learn about member benefits and involvement opportunities from Chamber staff. You’ll also learn how your business plays a role in the Chamber’s mission of creating regional economic prosperity. Lunch provided. Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce, 211 Commerce Street, Suite 100. 11:30 a.m. registration, 11:50 a.m. program. Fee: complimentary to new Chamber members. Deadline to register, Dec. 1. Information: http://web.nashvillechamber.com/events/eventdetail.

FRIDAY, DEC. 8

Fall Leadership Breakfast

Building tattoo-worthy customer relationships. Speaker: Ken Schmidt, former director of communications strategy for Harley-Davidson. Curb Event Center Arena, Belmont University. 6:30 a.m. registration and networking, 7-7:30 a.m. breakfast, 7:30 program. Fees: $45. Information: http://cmdev.williamsonchamber.com/events

Chamber North Quarterly Meeting

This meeting will focus on North Nashville’s flourishing art community. 8-9:30 a.m. A light breakfast will be served. This is a free event, but registration is required. Information: http://web.nashvillechamber.com/events

DEC. 8-9

Porter Flea Holiday Market

Holiday shopping at The Nashville Fairgrounds (625 Smith Ave) with more than 150 artists sharing their unique, local and handmade gifts. Friday will be a ticketed preview market (6-9 p.m.) offering early, intimate shopping access ahead of Saturday’s main market, which is free and open to the public (10 a.m.-5 p.m.). A collection of food trucks will be serving seasonal food. Information: www.porterflea.com

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 9

Music City Winterfest

This will be a FREE day of shopping, activities, and entertainment. There will be over 100 artisan booths, live music, and, of course, food and beer! Bring the kiddos — Santa will be making an appearance. 10:00am to 4:00pm at Centennial Park.

DEC. 9-10

Dickens of a Christmas

Franklin town square and side streets will transform into a scene out of a Charles Dickens’ novel. FREE family-friendly holiday festival. You can expect horse-drawn carriage rides, street performers, Dickens characters and numerous vendors. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Free and open to the public, though some attractions will involve a small fee. Information: http://historicfranklin.com/events/event/dickens-of-a-christmas/

DEC. 9-11

Appalachian Christmas Dinner

Feast on a traditional Appalachian dinner complete with moonshine, wine and stack cake. Historic Rock Castle, 139 Rock Castle Lane, Hendersonville. Songs and dance with Sparky & Rhonda Rucker. Seating limited to 40 guests. 6 p.m. Fee: $40 each. Reservations: https://www.eventbrite.com

TUESDAY, DEC. 12

Gallatin Chamber Networking Power Lunch

Lunch and casual networking at various restaurants in the area. All attendees are responsible for the cost of their own meal. Osaka Japanese Restaurant, 223 West Main Street. 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m. Information: 452-4000