Friday, November 10, 2017

Tiny houses are trendy — unless they go up next door



DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Tiny homes have been promoted as the solution to all kinds of housing needs, and they've inspired at least six national TV shows. But the popularity of the trendy structures seems to evaporate when developers try to build them.

Neighbors have organized to stop the projects in at least a dozen cases across the nation. They complain that the developments could hurt property values and clash with existing housing.

The opposition is often focused on developments for homeless people, as in Des Moines, Iowa. But in many cases, it also extends to tiny-home communities designed for the open market.

Some efforts moved forward, but many others were blocked.

The president of the American Tiny House Association says opposition arises even among people who otherwise like the homes.