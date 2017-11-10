Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
VOL. 41 | NO. 45 | Friday, November 10, 2017

Corker says nuclear hearing isn't a Trump rebuke

Updated 10:03AM
WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Bob Corker, the Foreign Relations Committee chairman, says the panel's hearing on the president's authority to use nuclear weapons isn't a rebuke of President Donald Trump.

This is the first time in 41 years the committee is looking specifically at nuclear weapons use.

Trump over the weekend exchanged school-yard taunts with North Korea's Kim Jong Un. The provocative remarks and others by Trump aimed at Pyongyang have sparked concerns among lawmakers that he may be inciting a war with North Korea.

But Corker, a Tennessee Republican, says the session is one of a series to examine war making, the use of nuclear weapons, and conducting foreign policy overall.

He says, "This is not specific to anybody."

