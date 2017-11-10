Nashville General Hospital to wind down inpatient care

VOL. 41 | NO. 45 | Friday, November 10, 2017

NASHVILLE (AP) — Nashville's mayor says an indigent care hospital will wind down inpatient services and the historically black medical college that trains there will work with another hospital.

In a letter Thursday, Mayor Megan Barry said Nashville's metro government has provided more than $500 million since 2005 to support Nashville General, while patient totals have decreased.

Barry will request supplemental money to stabilize Nashville General, while working to refocus it to an ambulatory care outpatient model.

Meharry Medical College will instead partner with TriStar Southern Hill Medical Center.

Meharry currently pays to send students to other states for training because only about 40 of 120 beds at Nashville General are currently being used.

Barry also plans to create an indigent care fund for Nashville General patients to receive care there or elsewhere.