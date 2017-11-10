Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 41 | NO. 45 | Friday, November 10, 2017

Nashville General Hospital to wind down inpatient care

Updated 7:17AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

NASHVILLE (AP) — Nashville's mayor says an indigent care hospital will wind down inpatient services and the historically black medical college that trains there will work with another hospital.

In a letter Thursday, Mayor Megan Barry said Nashville's metro government has provided more than $500 million since 2005 to support Nashville General, while patient totals have decreased.

Barry will request supplemental money to stabilize Nashville General, while working to refocus it to an ambulatory care outpatient model.

Meharry Medical College will instead partner with TriStar Southern Hill Medical Center.

Meharry currently pays to send students to other states for training because only about 40 of 120 beds at Nashville General are currently being used.

Barry also plans to create an indigent care fund for Nashville General patients to receive care there or elsewhere.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0